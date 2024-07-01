‘The best one yet’: Lt. Governor welcomes Sask. residents to Government House

Evelyn Rogers grew up in Regina across the street from Government House.

As she has done every year since, Rogers was in the Crowd at Government House celebrating Canada on Day July 1.

“It’s the best one yet,” she said

Rogers was one of hundreds of people who attended the event. The crowd reflected Saskatchewan’s diversity.

Many gathered on the lawns to enjoy the entertainment provided, while others visited the different venues.

Music filled the air as a drum group began the afternoon’s entertainment, follows by square dance, jigging fiddling and Ukrainian dance troop ending with a wide variety of tie tapping music.

The list of performers included Boomtown Community Drum Collective, Qu’Appelle Valley Square Dancers and Fiddler Brian Sklar, Yevshan Ukrainian Folk Ballet Ensemble, Walter Ostsnwk and the Western Senators.

In another area there was the Saskatchewan Science Centre, KAOS Dogsports, Storybook princesses and Superheroes, bouncy castles, and face painting.

The atmosphere was one of relaxation and celebration.

In his comments, Lt Gov. Russ Mirasty paid tribute to those providing entertainment who represent various parts of the world settled here in Canada and he spoke of the different experience of his people in Canada

He invited participants to visit the Residential School Memorial in another area of the grounds. All were at Government House to share in the activities and celebrate Canada.

Even the weather cooperated by becoming sunny as the afternoon wore on.