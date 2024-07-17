The 29th Prince Albert Kidzfest is here again

Uko Akpanuko

Prince Albert children will have another blast as the 29th edition of the KidzFest comes up on Thursday, from 1-5 p.m. at the Kinsmen Park.

There will be kids games, four bouncy castles, face painting, stage entertainment including circus, hoop shows and more. There will also be foods like hotdogs, popcorns, veggies and drinks available at reduced prices.

“The big goal of KidzFest is to bring families, and especially kids under 12, into the park for some free entertainment, food, and games,” said Erin Hurd of the Playground Program, one of the organizers of the KidzFest.

“This year’s event will be different as we will have Select Entertainment on stage to entertain the participants at the Kinsmen park and we have added one more bouncy castles to accommodate more children,” Hurd added.

The event is designed for children below 12-years-old, but Hurd said everyone is welcome to attend the event. She said local businesses have stepped up in a big way to sponsor the event and ensure it keeps running.

While the planning is complete, Hurd said there is still one big need: volunteers. Organizers are still looking for a few more people to help keep things running smoothly the day of the event. Residents can find volunteer forms online at the City of Prince Albert’s website.

