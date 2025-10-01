The 2025-26 campaign could be a fun one for Raiders

The good early returns might foreshadow a fun 2025-26 campaign for the Prince Albert Raiders.

Usually when a team is a handful of games into a hockey season and the early returns are good, one usually cautions that the early returns can be deceiving. In the case of the Prince Albert Raiders, their fans might get to see a lot of memorable games at the Art Hauser Centre and wherever they decide to follow the legacy franchise on the road.

Just four games into the WHL regular season, the Raiders have gotten out to a 3-0-1 start. Last Friday, they downed the Pats before 4,929 spectators at the Brandt Centre in Regina 6-4. That contest was the home ice debut of expected 15-year-old Pats phenom centre Maddox Schultz, who was selected first overall in the WHL Prospects Draft held this past May.

Last Saturday at Assiniboine Credit Union Place in Brandon, Man., the Raiders found themselves trailing the host Wheat Kings 4-2 after two periods, but they rallied for a 5-4 victory in overtime. Star 20-year-old centre Aiden Oiring got the extra time winner for Prince Albert.

Last season, the Raiders captured the East Division title posting a 39-23-5-1 mark. In a best-of-seven first round series, Prince Albert rallied from a 3-1 series deficit to eliminate the Edmonton Oil Kings with a 4-3 set win thanks to a 5-0 victory in a series-deciding Game 7 at the Art Hauser Centre. The Raiders were then swept 4-0 in a WHL Eastern Conference semifinal series by the eventual WHL champion Medicine Hat Tigers.

Along with Oiring, the Raiders are returning a large number of players from a season ago. The returnees include a trio of talented 17-year-olds in defenceman Daxon Rudolph and centres Riley Boychuk and the pride of St. Albert, Alta., Ty Meunier.

Prince Albert is currently stacked with a quartet of strong 20-year-olds in captain and star defenceman Justice Christensen, Oiring, right-winger Brayden Dube and centre Harrison Lodewyk. The unfortunate part is the Raiders can only keep three overagers, so general manager Curtis Hunt is going to have a tough decision on whom to part ways with. Christensen officially returned to Prince Albert on Tuesday after taking part in training camp activities with the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings.

Other key returnees in the forward group include Jackson Kostiuk, Oli Chenier, Evan Smith and Ethan Bibeau. Big returnees on the back end include Tyrone Sobry and Linden Burrett.

Of course, star right-wingers Niall Crocker and Rilen Kovacevic and franchise netminder Max Hildebrand all graduated due to aging out of the major junior ranks. Star 20-year-old defenceman Lukas Dragicevic is not expected back as he begins his full-time journey in professional hockey in the system of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken playing for their AHL affiliate the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The Raiders lost 19-year-old star forward Tomas Mrsic to the Colorado College Tigers Men’s Hockey team in the NCAA ranks.

Hildebrand is the biggest loss. He had a spectacular regular season posting a 33-16-5 mark, a 2.87 goals against average, a .918 save percentage and three shutouts. In the Raiders 11 games in the post-season, he posted a 3.05 goals against average, a .919 save percentage and one shutout.

Thanks to his work in the regular season, Hildebrand was a nominee for the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as the WHL player of the year, the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy as WHL goaltender of the year and the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy as the WHL’s humanitarian of the year. He would be named the WHL goaltender of the year and third team CHL all-star.

At the moment, the Raiders are turning toward 19-year-old veteran Dimitri Fortin, 18-year-old Czech import rookie Michal Orsulak and 17-year-old rookie Steele Bass to carry the load in goal. While making 26 stops in the overtime win over the Wheat Kings, Orsulak made some big time game-altering stops in that contest. All of a sudden, you start thinking the Raiders might be alright in net.

There is also excitement about how rookies like Ben Harvey, Connor Howe and Jonah Sivertson in the forward group and Benett Kelly might initially contribute as they go through the learning process in the major junior ranks.

The other thing the Raiders have going for them is that they are coming in under the radar. They weren’t rated in the first CHL Top 10 Rankings and weren’t in the Week 2 ratings that were released on Tuesday. The Spokane Chiefs were the highest rated WHL squad sitting in the fourth spot.

So far, the biggest believers in the Raiders are those within the team and the fans that make up “Hockey Town North.”

Actually, a big salute has to go out to the Raiders fans and the folks in Prince Albert. You can bet their support of the team was one of the big factors that allowed the Raiders to only immediately lose one returnee to the NCAA ranks, because most other teams across the CHL were not that lucky.

Anyways, let the Raiders be under the radar. The Raiders and their fans can legitimately have quiet expectations that some great memories can be made in 2025-26.

Habscheid homecoming on Saturday, other notes

If anyone says Saturday’s game between the Prince Albert Raiders and Red Deer Rebels at the Art Hauser Centre is going to be a normal WHL regular season contest, they are lying.

That contest, which is slated for a 7 p.m. faceoff, will mark the first time Marc Habscheid will be back at the storied and historic rink for WHL game action since resigning as head coach of the Raiders on July 14, 2022 to become the head coach of the Bemer Pioneers Vorlarlberg in Feldkirck, Austria.

The 62-year-old Habscheid is serving his first season as the head coach of the Red Deer Rebels. Habscheid returned to the WHL after taking a year off from hockey to have surgery on both his hips.

During his coaching career, Habscheid always gets the itch to try something new. The seven-and-a-half seasons he spent as head coach of the Raiders is still the longest stint he has spent coaching anywhere in hockey. The support of the community in “Hockey Town North” was the reason he had an extended stay in Prince Albert.

Of course, the biggest memories come from the magical 2018-19 season where the Raiders topped the WHL standings with a 54-10-2-2 record. They captured the WHL championship taking a series-deciding Game 7 of the WHL Championship Series 3-2 with Dante Hannoun netting the winner in overtime. When Hannoun scored in what is the defining moment of the history of the Art Hauser Centre on May 13, 2019, the sellout crowd of 3,289 spectators at the 2,580-seat building erupted like never before.

In June of 2018, Habscheid’s father, Nicholas, passed away, and the Raiders in 2018-19 rallied around their head coach to support him. That meant a tonne to Habscheid.

The Raiders rallied around a few passing that season include defenceman Adam Herold, who was killed in the Humboldt Broncos’ bus tragedy on April 6, 2018, director of player personnel Ron Gunville, who passed of cancer on December 11, 2018, and player, coach and manager alumnus Donn Clark, who passed of cancer on March 2, 2019.

When Habscheid is back in the Hauser on Saturday, there will be all sorts of emotions happening. Those memories from his time as the Raiders head coach will be flooding back. He was the Raiders best head coach since team icon Terry Simpson last departed from the franchise in 1990.

I suspect there will be a salute for Habscheid during a stoppage early in the first period, and the salute will be a well-deserved one.

If you want a sign that the winds of change are blowing through the WHL, just check out the scoring leaders for the circuit entering play on Wednesday. Right-winger JP Hurlbert, who is a 17-year-old rookie, is listed first with six goals and three assists for nine points in three games. Left-winger Roan Woodward, who is a steady 20-year-old veteran, is placed second with five goals and four assists for nine points in three games. Left-winger Chase Surkan, who is a 16-year-old rookie, takes up third spot with four goals and three assists for seven points in three games. At the end of the 2024-25 regular season, the top three scorers in the WHL were pretty familiar names in Andrew Cristall of the Chiefs (48-84—132), Gavin McKenna of the Tigers (41-88—129) and Berkly Catton of the Chiefs (38-71—109).

On Monday, Hurlbert was named the WHL’s player of the week for the week ending this past Sunday. He had three goals, three assists and a plus-four rating in the plus-minus department in two games with the Blazers. Blazers 17-year-old netminder Logan Edmonstone was the WHL’s goaltender of the week for making 38 saves in a 6-0 victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds this past Saturday in Kamloops. Surkan was the WHL’s rookie of the week for recording two goals and an assist in the Wheat Kings 5-4 overtime setback against the visiting Raiders this past Saturday in Brandon.

With all the returning players various WHL teams lost to the NCAA ranks in the off-season, the biggest winner might be the Kelowna Rockets, who will host this season’s CHL championship tournament – the Memorial Cup. The Rockets will host the Memorial Cup from May 22 to 31, 2026 at Prospera Place in Kelowna. Thanks to the player moment, the Rockets are now on more even footing with the rest of the team’s in the WHL. Had McKenna, Cayden Lindstrom and Ryder Ritchie still been with the Tigers instead of going to the NCAA, you would have been hearing all season on how the Tigers should have been the host of the 2026 Memorial Cup.

Darren Steinke is a Saskatoon-based freelance sportswriter and photographer with more than 20 years of experience covering the WHL. He blogs frequently at stankssermon.blogspot.com.