Thanks to this man, WDM Eaton’s Christmas display continues to spread joy

Aidan Jaager, Saskatoon StarPhoenix

Randall Simpson said he loves the joy the Eaton’s Once Upon a Christmas exhibit brings to families over the holidays because “when it comes to the actual holidays I’m kind of a grinch.”

Simpson has volunteered to keep the 38-year Christmas display going at the Western Development Museum in Saskatoon after it was last seen in the windows of the city’s Eaton’s department store in 1985.

“When people come in and they see I am working on things, they’ll come up and talk to me about it and they’ll comment that they’ve been coming here every year since they have been children. They’re bringing their children now, or even their grandchildren,” he said.

The display moved to the WDM in 1987 for restorations and repairs. Enter Simpson, who tinkers with the animatronics that include old nursery rhyme characters and of course, the story of Santa Claus.

It dates back to the Second World War in 1946, Simpson said. He added that “there is nothing quite like it in Canada.”

“These were returning RCAF pilots and mechanics that were commissioned by the Eaton’s Company to develop window displays out of using materials that were surplus to the Second World War.”

Eaton’s — which went bankrupt in 1999 — used the displays to drive sales, Simpson noted.

“They developed a window display that had movement and action. All these displays that I’m working on were originally designed to sit in department store windows, which you don’t have anymore in the big box stores.”

Simpson, who’s 65 and retired, first got involved in 2019 when his neighbour and former WDM manager reached out to him.

He started off by greeting people at the door — until another volunteer recognized his mechanical background.

Since then, Simpson has visited the museum almost everyday during the holidays season to maintain the Eaton’s display, which has seen many upgrades and repairs over the years.

“We brought in a new belting technology and it really improved the longevity of the belts that we were building with a different material. Each belt is custom made that is then cut off and joined together,” he explained.

He now maintains everything by himself after another volunteer, Jim McRae, recently died.

Operations manager of WDM, Julia Wanger, said Simpson has had a “wonderful and positive effect on the community.”

“He is a huge support as our exhibit maintenance technician, helping to ensure that our exhibits, and specifically the seasonal Once Upon a Christmas display, are safe and operational for everyone to enjoy.

“It takes a lot of problems-solving and detail working behind the scenes to keep the displays running safely. (Randall) has been a key contributor to figuring out how to maintain and repair all of the different mechanisms.”

She said thanks to Simpson, the WDM can continue to share something that has “captured the nostalgia of the holiday season for so many.”

The Once Upon a Christmas exhibit is open until Jan. 4. Hours and rates can be found at wdm.ca.