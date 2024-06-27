Test your knowledge of Canada

Canada Day, July 1, is more than just food, friends or visiting relatives. It’s about honouring the birthday of Canada … Confederation. While you are eating party food with friends and relatives try this quiz about Canada.

1. The British Parliament passed the British North America Act creating the Dominion of Canada on July 1 of what year?

2. In 1982, the July 1 holiday was officially named Canada Day. What was it called before 1982?

3. What anthem is sung on Canada Day?

4. In what year was O Canada first performed?

5. Who wrote the original French lyrics of O Canada?

6. The most popular English version of O Canada was written in 1908 by Robert Stanley West. When did O Canada officially become Canada’s national anthem?

7. On Jan. 31, 2018, legislation changed the English lyrics of O Camada. What was changed?

8. What is the highest point in Canada between Labrador and the Rockies?

9. Saskatchewan’s flag was adopted in 1969. What do its green and gold colours represent?

10. John G. Diefenbaker was Prime Minister of Canada 1957 to 1963. In which federal riding was he elected?

Answers

1. 1867

2. Dominion Day

3. O Canada

4. On June 24, 1880 at a banquet in Québec City.

5. Calixa Lavallée composed music for a poem written by Adolphe-Basile Routhier.

6. The National Anthem Act was passed in 1980.

7. To ensure gender equity the verse “true patriot love in all our sons command” changed to “true patriot love in all of us command.” No changes were required to the French version which has remain unchanged since 1880.

8. Cypress Hills in southern Saskatchewan, with an elevation of 1,468 metres.

9. Green represents the northern forest and gold is for grain fields.

10. Prince Albert.