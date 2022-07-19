Test sample collection continues until July 24

City residents with American elm trees on their property should expect a visit from Living Tree Environmental over the next few days as they collect samples to test for Dutch elm disease.

The City of Prince Albert has hired the forest health consulting company to complete a Dutch elm disease (DED) survey in the community from July 15 to July 24. They will be working to identify all American trees with symptoms of DED and contraventions of the provincial DED regulations on public and private lands.

Living Tree Environmental personnel will be collecting branch samples from American elm trees that are displaying DED symptoms when necessary and safe to do so.

Permission from landowners and/or community officials will be acquired before entering private property for both elm branch collection and violation identification.

“Your cooperation is essential for the completion of a thorough survey and effective management of this disease,” read a statement from the City.

DED is spread in Saskatchewan by the native elm and smaller European elm bark beetles, improperly sanitized pruning tools that spread the fungus from diseased to healthy American trees and elm firewood movement.