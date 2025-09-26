TeleMiracle opens auditions for 50th Edition

Daily Herald Staff



TeleMiracle will be celebrating 50 years when it hosts its next show, and they’re looking for musicians who want to be a part of it.

The annual fundraiser will take place from Feb. 28 to Mar 1, 2026, but auditions are scheduled for Nov.1-2, with the signup period closing on Oct. 17.



“If you’ve ever considered auditioning, what better time than to be part of such a historic show,” said Tammy Blackwell, TeleMiracle 50 Chair in the media release. “The Kinsmen Foundation has helped citizens in need in all 4 corners of our province; we’d love to see Saskatchewan Talent from those areas as well.”



TeleMiracle is organized by the Kinsmen, Kinette, and Kin clubs from across Saskatchewan. It acts as a fundraiser for the Kinsmen Foundation, “Saskatchewan’s Charity”. The Kinsmen Foundation exists year-round, granting applicants access to medical travel assistance and/or mobility equipment.



Performers of all talents can audition in-person or by submitting an online video. The Producers note that there is no advantage for those who audition in-person. In-person auditions take place on Nov. 1 in Regina at the Kinsmen Club House and on Nov. 2 in Saskatoon at the Kinsmen Foundation.



The release also stated that each in-person audition will be 15 minutes including setup and introductions, so performers are encouraged to show up on time. At the audition site, there will be a basic amplifier for those with pre-recorded music tracks. Performers should bring instruments or equipment that they wish to use.



The registration for in-person or video auditions is required on the website at www.telemiracle.com/auditions. Dozens of acts will be chosen to perform on the TeleMiracle 50 Show.



TeleMiracle is entering its 50th year in 2026 and has raised over $171 million for the people of Saskatchewan. Through the proceeds of this annual telethon, the Kinsmen Foundation is “Helping People Every Day” in Saskatchewan to improve their quality of life and independence.