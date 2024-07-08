Teenage boy who went missing after canoe tipped found dead

A teenage boy who went missing after his canoe tipped near a boat launch on Helene Lake has been found dead.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 9:30 p.m. on July 3 after receiving reports that a canoe had tipped and one occupant did not resurface.

RCMP officers from Turtleford, Glaslyn, and Unity searched for the teenager with help from the Saskatchewan RCMP Remotely Piloted Aircraft System and Underwater Recovery Team and Glaslyn Fire and Rescue.

They found the boy’s body at around 5 p.m. on July 5 near the area where he was last seen. His family has been notified.

Helene Lake is located roughly 195 km west of Prince Albert.