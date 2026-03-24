Teddy Bear clinic helps children learn about medical visits

The Nursing Students in collaboration with the Prince Albert Early Years Family Resource put together another interesting program for kids and their families by inviting them to bring their teddy bears to the clinic for a ‘proper examination.’

“We set this clinic up to help the kids to be comfortable around medical professionals and not to be afraid of needles, stethoscope, thermometer, etc., but to make them familiar with these equipment,” Hanan Hassan one of the fourth year Nursing students from Usak Prince Albert Campus said. “They all brought their teddies from home. They were shown how to examine the teddies and help the teddies get better.”

The first day for the Teddy Bear Clinic was March 18. The Early Years Family Resource Centre will host it again on March 25 and March 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The parents as well as the kids had lots to learn from the clinic.

“The kids were shy at the beginning but later on they became more comfortable and it became a fun thing for them,” Hassan said.

“It was also a learning process because one of the kids wanted to give injection to the teddy on the head. But was shown places like the arm and thigh where injections are mostly given,” Ngozika Onyemeh another 4th year Nursing student from Usak Prince Albert Campus added.

The Clinic is held to give the kids fun memories of the clinic and not be afraid of the clinic or the medical professionals.

Uko Akpanuko/Daily Herald

One of the kids, Parker Shand, examining a Teddy Bear during the Teddy Bear Clinic on Wednesday, 18 March at the Early Years Family Resource Centre



“The clinic also teaches emotional regulation,” Onyemeh said. “Parents were taught co-regulation where you, as a parent, are calm while relating with the medical professionals. Your kids can mirror your calmness but if you are scared, the kids will be scared as well. The kids realised that ‘If teddy can do it then I can do it.’”

One of the program designers with the Early Years Family Resource Centre, Colleen Moody said “A lot of kids have anxiety about going to the doctor or hospital and this gives a good introduction in a positive fun light that makes the children relax and learn that it’s not so scary. It’s great for the kids to learn and have their parents here with them.”

The nurses appreciated the parents for bringing their kids to participate in the clinic and also appreciated the Early Years Family Resource Centre for giving the platform to inter relate with the members of the Prince Albert Community.

Certificates of good health were given to the teddy bears after each successful examination.