Team Canada Red and White open U17 World Challenge with wins over Finland and Sweden

Daily Herald Staff

Prince Albert Raiders coach Ryan McDonald, defenceman Brock Cripps, and the rest of Team Canada Red opened the 2025 U17 World Challenge in Truro, Nova Scotia with an 8-4 win over Finland on Nov. 2.

Alexis Joseph from Saint John in the QMJHL led the way with a hat trick and an assist for Team Canada Red. Charlie Murata from Flint in the OHL had two goals and an assist. Cripps had an assist on Murata’s first goal 12 seconds into the second period.

“I thought our start was fantastic,” McDonald said in a press release. “Right off the opening faceoff we got on the hunt and got rewarded. I really liked our pace at five-on-five; I thought we were fast, had good sticks and really put Finland on their heels in a lot of different situations.”

The two teams were tied at two after 20 minutes, but Canada exploded for four second period goals to take a 6-2 lead. Canada then scored twice in the first five minutes of the third period to go up 8-2.

While Canada had plenty to celebrate, penalties were a concern. Team Canada Red gave the Finns nine power play opportunities on the night. Every Finnish goal was scored on the power play.

“Discipline is going to be key in this tournament, and our focus is really checking with our feet and not our sticks,” McDonald said. “We took some penalties and our penalty kill had to work. We got better as the game went on, but I’m happy with the adjustments we made on the fly.”

Frans Karjalahti led the way for Finland with a pair of goals. Lenni Kokkonen had a goal and an assist.

Mathis Fortin made 18 saves in the Team Canada goal to earn the win. Samuel Heikkinen made 27 stops for Team Finland.

Prince Albert Raiders centre Ben Harvey is also at the tournament. Harvey suited up for Team Canada White, who beat Sweden 9-5 in their opening game.

Regina Pats prospect Maddox Schultz led the way for Team Canada White with a hat trick. Fellow Pats prospect Liam Pue had two goals and three assists.

“When we played simple and were moving pucks north, we were successful,” Team Canada White head coach Scott Barney said. “The Maddox Schultz line was incredible tonight, but it’s only one game and we don’t want to peak too early. It’s about getting better every day working towards our ultimate goal. We have a lot of skilled hockey players in our room, and if we can learn to tighten up on the defensive side of the puck, we will have success.”

Canada opened up a 4-0 first period lead thanks to goal from Schultz, Pue, and forward Aleks Kulemin from the Kingston Frontenacs. However, Sweden made it 4-1 early in the second, but Canada piled on two more goals to make it 6-1.



Sweden responded with three goals in the span of 2:02 to make it 6-4, but that was as close as they got. Canada added two more goals midway through the third and cruised to victory.

“We came to play right from the drop of the puck and that was the biggest thing for us,” Barney said. “In the exhibition game, we started cautiously and were really trying to feel each other out. There has been a lot of learning the last couple of days and it’s a lot to take in for the guys, so I am proud of how we showed up tonight.”

Canada White faced Czechia in their second game on Nov. 3 while Canada Red faced the United States on Nov. 4. Results from those games were not available by press time.

The quarterfinals of the U17 World Challenge are set for Thursday, Nov. 6, with the semi-finals and Friday and the gold and bronze medal games on Saturday.