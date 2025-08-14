Teahouse at Hudson Bay Heritage Park demolished due to safety concerns

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

HUDSON BAY — Hudson Bay Heritage Park has announced the demolition of its historic Teahouse after it was deemed structurally unsafe and beyond repair.

“It is with heavy hearts that Hudson Bay Heritage Park has to report that after extensive consultation and consideration, the Teahouse has been demolished,” the organization shared in a social media post. “It was structurally unsafe and beyond repair.”

Brooklyn Schade, Manager for the Hudson Bay Heritage Park, confirmed the Teahouse had once served as the Erwood post office, built in 1933 by William and Tillie Thack. William served as postmaster, with Tillie later taking over as postmistress from 1955 to 1970.

The building was relocated to Hudson Bay in 1987 when it was donated by Tillie Thack and opened in 1991 as the Royal Purple Ladies Teahouse. The local Royal Purple group sponsored the facility and maintained it for decades.

The Teahouse became home to a unique collection of over 1,600 teacups, many donated in memory of loved ones. “There are over 1,800 matching sets, all documented in a book that records the names of each donor,” said Schade told Sasktoday. “The Royal Purple ladies meticulously kept track of where each teacup came from. In the past, they would serve tea, coffee, juice and cookies during the day.”

Volunteers have safely packed the teacup collection and other historical artifacts for temporary storage, with the hope of one day building a new space to showcase the items.

Schade added that the park relies heavily on grants and community fundraising. “Donations are always welcome,” she said. “We hope to fundraise down the road so that one day the teacups have a new home.”

Hudson Bay Heritage Park currently features 15 heritage buildings open to the public, including two churches, a train station, a town office replica, a doctor’s office, a North West Mounted Police post, a logging history building, a dollhouse, general store, two schools, a Boer War home, a printing shop, a homestead and barn, the Jim Holland John Deere tractor collection and a CN caboose.

The park’s annual Heritage Days event is scheduled for Aug. 16, with gates opening at 11:30 a.m. following the community parade. The day will include activities for all ages: bouncy castles, threshing demonstrations, oven-baked bread, giant Plinko, sandpit digging, train rides, tea leaf readings with Carman Tuleta, face painting, bingo, axe throwing, a petting zoo, live music from noon to 6 p.m., and beer gardens during the same hours. The day will conclude with a street dance hosted by the Hudson Bay Fire Department and fireworks at dusk.

