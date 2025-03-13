Tariff discussion will be front and centre at Saskatchewan Ag Summit

Emokhare Paul Anthony

Daily Herald

Eight Saskatchewan farm groups are set to meet for an Ag Summit in Saskatoon on March 27, and mounting trade concerns will be one of the biggest topics on the agenda.

Bill Prybylski, APAS President emphasized the importance of collaboration as farmers deal with the fallout from American tariffs.

“The Summit underscores the critical role of agricultural organizations during these uncertain times. Issues like the start of U.S. tariffs showcase our vulnerabilities, highlighting the need for greater awareness and preparedness,” Prybylski said in a press release.

The March 27 meeting was scheduled prior to the American tariff announcement. After hearing about the tariffs, Prybylski said Summit organizers pivoted to put tariff discussions on the agenda.

“There’s just so much uncertainty out there,” Prybylski said in an interview with the Daily Herald. “Nobody really has too many answers as to how agriculture is going to be affected, both on the commodity side and the input side. We’re hoping that by the time we get this Ag Summit going there will be some more clarity as to the impacts of the tariffs and trade in general.”

The event will bring together producers, industry experts, and stakeholders to focus on critical issues facing the province’s agricultural sector, including farm advocacy efforts and mounting trade concerns.

The list of presenters includes representatives from the Canadian Agri-Food Policy Institute, Agri-Food Economic Systems, Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership, the Canadian Association of Agri-Retailers, and the University of Calgary, among others.

“This Summit is a cruicial opportunity for Saskatchewan’s agricultural community to come together, share insights, and chart a course forward on pressing issues,” Saskatchewan Wheat Development Commission chair Jake Leguee said in a press release.

“Having experts from University of Calgary, the Canadian Association of Agri-Retailers, CAPI, and the Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership enriches this event with insights and expertise for managing the impacts of trade uncertainty,” added SaskPork Chair Toby Tschetter.

“By joining forces, we’re focused on safeguarding our industry, tackling trade hurdles, and charting a course for continued growth for Saskatchewan’s agricultural community.”

Prybylski said a lot of what Saskatchewan producers grow is exported to the United States. He said tariffs on those exports will hurt commodity prices, although the damage will vary from commodity to commodity. He said input costs will also likely go up. He expects the cost of equipment to rise as manufacturers deal with the American tariff on steel. He said retaliatory tariffs from Canada will also likely have an impact.

“We’re getting hit from both sides,” Prybylski said. “Our commodities are going to be worth less, and our commodity prices are going to rise.”

Prybylski said the margins are already tight for Saskatchewan producers, especially those hit hard by drought in recent years. He’s worried some producers won’t be able to weather the storm.

“It is a little bit scary for a lot of producers out there,” he said. “We hope it’s not, but this may be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.”

The Saskatchewan Ag Summit begins at 8 a.m. on March 27 at the Saskatoon Inn and Convention Centre.

