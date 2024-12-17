‘Taking away our right’: Canada Post workers in Sask. upset with back-to-work order

Brandon Harder

Regina Leader-Post

Striking Canada Post workers stood their ground Monday, against a brisk wind swirling intermittently down Regina’s Saskatchewan Drive.

But at 8 a.m. Tuesday, an order from the Canada Industrial Relations Board will force them back to work.

“They’re feeling like our time out here was wasted,” said Jeremy Thomas, president of Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) Local 820, which represents workers in Regina and some surrounding areas.

The strike began Nov. 15 after a breakdown in contract negotiations between the CUPW and Canada Post.

On Friday, Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon directed the board to order some 55,000 Canada Post employees back to work if it determined the parties to be at an impasse, which it did Sunday night.

“We want a fairly negotiated collective agreement and they are taking away our right to strike by doing this,” Thomas said.

Thomas, who is a letter carrier, said union members are afraid the back-to-work order will “negatively impact” negotiations with Canada Post.

Jared Jakubowski, also a letter carrier and the local’s shop steward, said the month has been an “emotional roller-coaster.”

“Unfortunately, when you’ve got an employer who doesn’t seem like they’re willing to budge on anything, it’s really demoralizing. It kind of tells you where you really stand in their eyes, right?”

Jakubowski said workers are very upset with the back-to-work order and he pointed out the order’s timing, which comes into effect a little more than a week before Christmas.

“We’re not trying to hurt Canadians in any way, shape or form. But we also realize that, unfortunately, this is the only time we have a lot of bargaining power.”

The union’s struggle has always been with Canada Post higher-ups and not with customers, Thomas echoed. He acknowledged the impact the strike has had on the Canadian public and he noted postal workers are looking forward to resuming service, especially to small businesses and rural customers who he said have been affected to a “dramatic degree.”

Both men highlighted that impact the strike has had on workers as well, saying they’ve gone without paycheques from the company.

According to Jakubowski, the strike pay members are given by the union doesn’t go that far, especially during the Christmas season and in a year when inflation has driven prices up.

“Really, you might get a bill payment done,” he said of the strike pay.

“Christmas is going to be a tough time for all of us carriers now.”

Thomas said clearing the backlog of mail items built up during the strike will be a challenge for workers in the days to come.

“We’re hoping to get that done as quickly as possible,” he said.

According to Canada Post, employees will return to work under their existing contracts, which have been extended to May to allow bargaining to resume. However, the company says it has agreed with the union to implement a five-per-cent wage increase, retroactive to the day after the expiration of collective agreements.

–with files from The Canadian Press