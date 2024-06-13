I love to search for wild flowers. Tiny blue violet and dandelions are true signs of spring for me. On Mother’s Day I look for crocuses along the forest paths and on Father’s Day I look for roses.

This year as I look for the roses I will be reminded of my father’s advice, “Moderation in all things”.

My father wasn’t like Polonius with long speeches about what to do and what not to do. He mainly taught by example. He showed me that it was possible to reinvent yourself more than once in a lifetime. When he sold the farm, he became successful insurance salesman. For a time he sold vacuum cleaners and trained others in sales techniques. He enjoyed being I hail insurance adjuster, walking through crops across the province and meeting people at the kitchen table.

Dad taught me not to be discouraged when one type of employment didn’t work out. No knowledge is ever lost; the education, training and experience acquired through one line of work can help you transition into a new career. Dad taught me to grow where I am planted, to be confident and happy rather than striving and fearful.

Saskatchewan summers are short and action packed. It’s easy to be busy at accomplishing tasks and miss the opportunity to do nothing and just be.

My goal this summer is to slow down and look around. I can take time to feel connected with my own body, with my mind and with all the people in my life and the world around me. I can begin to feel myself as a part of creation, not apart from it.

This Father’s Day I will take time to smell the roses.