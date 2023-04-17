Tack Sale returns to Prince Albert Exhibition Centre

When you own and ride a horse you collect a lot of equipment or tack.

To help clear space, the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre hosted a Tack Sale for local horse owners on Saturday.

Donna Nagy of the Prince Albert Exhibition board said Tack Sales aren’t new to Prince Albert, but it had been a few years since they last hosted one.

“I’m on the board along with Jacy Gitzel and Bobbi Bell. We had a Tack Sale a couple of years ago and we decided it was time for another one,” Nagy said.

“We just thought this was a good idea. (It’s) spring cleaning,” she added.

Everyone builds up stock of extra tack throughout the year and this is chance to get rid of excess. Nagy said the sale helps bring parties together to make the transactions quick and painless.

“We advertise and we are talking now about probably having (the sale) annually because it just needs to happen,” she explained. “We charge minimal price for the tables because it is through the exhibition, you don’t have to make a lot of money but we are making money.”

The sale also doubled as a fundraising opportunity for both the Exhibition and the Drill Team, who ran the canteen. The PAEX Musical Drill Team will have two or three squads compete in a mini-competitive demonstration at the summer fair. The proceeds from sales at Saturday’s sale will help them put on a good show.

The Exhibition board is also looking at ways to help get rid of larger horse equipment through things such as auctions.

“We have actually talked about maybe looking to have some auctions or something at different times for different larger horse type items, sleighs or wagons and that kind of thing. It’s specific to riding, to horses.” Nagy said.

The Prince Albert Exhibition group that organized the Tack Sale will also be in charge of the horse show at the Exhibition this summer.

“At the fair there will be the 4H Horse Show and then the open horse show and then we also have competition for the Friday and Saturday of the Fair, the Heavy Horse Pull and then we have the Drill Team that will be doing two performances on the Saturday,” Nagy said.

“We are always promoting horse events,” she added.

