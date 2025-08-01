SWT Lyceum Theatre celebrates grand re-opening and honours long-time volunteers

Shaynee Modien

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

The SWT Lyceum Theatre recently recognized its long-time volunteers and held a grand re-opening celebration, complete with a BBQ and a movie.

On July 10, the theatre had a great turnout for the event, which included volunteer night recognition awards. The rain cleared up just in time, and the Gull Lake event started at 5:30 p.m.

According to Cole Girodat, manager of the SWT Lyceum Theatre, the renovations were finally complete, and it was time to recognize those involved and put on a celebration. The evening began with people mingling and enjoying the concession inside, as well as a special event bar.

A BBQ helped kick off the night, with nearly 180 of the 200 donated hot dogs sold, courtesy of InCyte Environmental. Cole Girodat noted that there was a great turnout at the theatre, with many people attending from out of town, despite the earlier rain.

The grand re-opening project began about three years ago, with planning and fundraising taking place in 2022 and 2023, and renovations completed in 2024. These much-needed upgrades are the first major improvements to the theatre since the 1970s and include accessible bathrooms, a revamped lobby, and a new concession area.

Movie theatre patrons after the movie

The theatre’s management wanted to express their gratitude to their sponsors, including Curtis and Luke from Dawg House Woodworks in Hazlet, who transformed the facility. Other sponsors included InCyte Environmental, which sponsored the BBQ, Blended Souls Coffee and Boutique, which sponsored the volunteer appreciation and donated trophies, and SWT, which sponsored the mini fridge door prize. Trophy Towne provided the engraving for the awards.

Girodat mentioned that the theatre, built in 1911 as a privately-run building, has been community-owned since 1978, with volunteers playing a vital role in its operation from the beginning.

“We are hosting this event to celebrate the completion of our renovations, but more importantly, to celebrate you,” Girodat told the crowd. “We couldn’t host these events without your community support.”

He noted that while many individuals have donated their time over the years, the awards focused on those who have retired since he started in 2019.

Awards were presented to several long-time volunteers, including Blake Campbell, who served 17 years on the board of directors, Deanna Service, who served 23 years on the board of directors, Phyllis Steele, a 23-year volunteer, and the Penner and White families, who have volunteered for 35 years.

The evening also included an announcement that this year would be Cole’s last as manager, as he steps down after six years. He reminded the audience that the theatre is always looking for new volunteers and encouraged people to share their memories and stories about the theatre. He also noted that the Lyceum Theatre is a licensed charity and relies on community support to continue serving future generations.

The night wrapped up with a showing of the classic film “The Goonies,” which attracted a lot of kids and helped bring in the next generation of theatre-goers. As the movie says, “this is our time.”