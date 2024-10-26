Suspects arrested following dangerous persons alert to make first court appearance on Monday

The Saskatchewan RCMP have released the names of the two suspects arrested following a dangerous persons alert issued on Thursday.

The suspects were identified as 18-year-old Melissa McCallum of La Ronge and 33-year-old Angus Heathen of Prince Albert. They both faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, robbery with a firearm, careless use of a firearm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a mother vehicle.

The Saskatoon Police Services Air Support Unit discovered the two suspects running along the Saskatchewan River Bank roughly 3 km away from where they were last spotted. They were arrested by officers on the ground.

McCallum and Heathen are scheduled to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Monday.

Two other suspects still remain at large in the Hwy 123 area despite extensive police ground and air searches. The terrain is dense with thick brush and swampland.

Investigators have asked local residents to remain vigilant and not approach any suspicious people. Residents are also asked to report all suspicious activity to police.

The shooting victim remains in hospital. Saskatchewan RCMP declined to provide updates on his condition due to privacy concerns.