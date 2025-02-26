Suspect facing kidnapping charges arrested in Humboldt

Humboldt RCMP have found and arrested a 30-year-old man wanted on kidnapping and assault charges.

Officers found Tyrell Yeo at a residence in the community on Tuesday, Feb. 25. He will make his first court appearance in Melfort on Thursday.

Melfort RCMP asked the public to report any sightings or information about Yeo’s location after investigating an incident that occurred in the Melfort detachment area on Monday, Feb. 24.

In addition to kidnapping and assault charges, Yeo has also been charged with breaking and entering, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and mischief under $5,000. The victim reported non-life-threatening injuries to police.

Both the Humboldt and Melfort detachments thanked the public for their assistance.