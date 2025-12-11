Superannuated Teachers donates Items to Salvation Army for the homeless

Daily Herald

The Prince Albert Salvation Army was glad to receive support from the Superannuated Teachers of Saskatchewan Prince Albert Chapter, who stopped by with a donation on Wednesday.

Prince Albert chapter president Barry Rollick said they preferred to donate items that will keep the people warm during cold spells.

“We decided that with the homeless people that are in Prince Albert and with weather like this, the people will appreciate gloves, scarfs, socks, mittens,” Hollick said. “The Salvation Army always does such great work in the community.”

Hollick was accompanied by Superannuated Teachers of Saskatchewan Prince Albert Chapter secretary Mona Berg for the donation. Hollick said supporting the Salvation Army was an easy decision, especially considering the frigid temperatures.

“We were very pleased to make our donation this year to the Salvation Army,” he said. “It was unanimous for our Executives to do so. We are really pleased that we could help the people get through what’s looking like it’s going to be a long winter. (There’s) A lot of snow and cold today.”

Major Ed Dean of the Prince Albert Salvation Army said they were grateful to receive the support. He said items like gloves and socks are always in need.

“Thank you, on behalf of those that will wear them,” Dean said. “There will be many cold nights and many cold days this winter, so these items does make a difference in lives.”

Dean said Prince Albert’s homeless residents are our relatives and neighbour. He thanked the Superannuated Teachers for supporting them.

“The more we can look after them in their time of difficulty the better our community will be,” Dean said.

Dean also used the opportunity to inform the representatives that the Salvation Army will soon be functional as a warming centre for the homeless.

