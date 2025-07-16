SUNTEP & The Indigenous Education Doctorate Program representing Métis culture, language and history

Sheila Bautz

Special to the Herald

In 1980, the Saskatchewan Urban Native Teacher Education Program (SUNTEP) was launched. As of 2024, an Indigenous Education Doctorate program now offers further educational opportunities through a partnership between the Gabriel Dumont Institute of Native Studies and Applied Research (GDI) and the University of Regina (U of R), Faculty of Education. Designed for residents of Northern Saskatchewan, the community-based doctorate program is being delivered in Prince Albert.

“The Indigenous Education Doctorate program builds on decades of important work between the University of Regina and the Institute,” said Brett Vandale, the Acting Executive Director for Gabriel Dumont Institute (GDI). “Together, our partnership programs have graduated hundreds of Indigenous educators at the undergraduate and graduate levels; this is a natural next step in creating higher education opportunities for northern Métis people. We are confident this program will establish an important pathway for advanced Métis capacity and perspectives within the Saskatchewan education system.”

Since 1980, the Gabriel Dumont Institute has proudly been a conservator of Métis culture and history. The GDI has several departments and entities that include the Dumont Technical Institute, Gabriel Dumont College, GDI Training & Employment, and GDI Culture & Heritage. The departments and entities provide Métis-specific education programs and services in 14 communities across Saskatchewan. The post-secondary education institution is affiliated with the Métis Nation—Saskatchewan (MN–S) governance.

“This unique doctorate program emphasizes Indigenous teaching and methodology, knowledge, leadership, land-based learning, and incorporates working alongside community members and teachings from Elders,” said Dr. James Nahachewsky, Dean of the University of Regina (U of R) Faculty of Education.

Last year marked the 50th anniversary that the U of R became an independent university. The research sector of the U of R includes 21 research centres and 12 Canada Research Chairs. The U of R campuses are on Treaties 4 and 6, which are the traditional territories of the nêhiyawak, Anihšināpēk, Dakota, Lakota, and Nakoda peoples, and the homeland of the Michif/Métis nation.

The Saskatchewan Urban Native Teacher Education Program (SUNTEP) was the first program offered in partnership between the University of Regina (U of R) and the Gabriel Dumont Institute (GDI), along with the Saskatchewan Ministry of Advanced Education. Both SUNTEP and GDI were created in 1980. SUNTEP continues to be offered through a collaborative partnership between GDI, the Saskatchewan Ministry of Advanced Education, the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) and the University of Regina (U of R), Faculty of Education.

As such, the post-secondary institutions with specific Indigenous strategic plans continue to develop and solidify a partnership with Indigenous communities and leaders. This includes the University of Saskatchewan’s ohpahotân “Let’s Fly Up Together”, the University of Regina’s Tapwewin kwayaskwastâsowin “Truth and Putting Things Right”, and Saskatchewan Polytechnic’s Miyo Wahkohtowin Indigenous Student Success Strategy. The aim is to advance reconciliation throughout the province of Saskatchewan through educational programs and collaboration.

The SUNTEP program offered at the U of R was developed to create more Métis teachers with a passion to educate students on Métis history. Métis teachers become proud representations in classrooms. They are role models for Indigenous children in educational settings.

The distinction for the SUNTEP program involves training faculty to provide children with one-on-one academic and instructional supports in smaller classroom settings. Teachers in training have access to professional development opportunities, which is another instrumental distinction in the SUNTEP program. In addition, Michif cultural experiences are part of the teacher training program both on and off a campus setting.

Since 1980, The University of Regina (U of R) and the Gabriel Dumont Institute of Native Studies and Applied Research (GDI) established a long-standing history with a unified working relationship. This naturally involves collaboration and mutual support. Together, the U of R and the GDI provide high-quality education with a goal to also meet the needs of Métis students.

"It is very gratifying to see our partnership with the Gabriel Dumont Institute grow to include a doctoral degree in support of Indigenous educators and communities," said Dr. Nahachewsky.

At the beginning of last October (2024), the University of Regina (U of R) and the Gabriel Dumont Institute (GDI) renewed their affiliation agreement. The agreement reinforced the educational institutions commitment towards collaborations on Métis focused educational opportunities. The renewal of the educational institutions’ partnership also ensures the continuation of the existing fully accredited undergraduate and graduate post-secondary programs.

The support for the advancement of Saskatchewan Métis culture and heritage continues, including through the recent Indigenous Education Doctorate Program.

“Our efforts to ensure educational opportunities are available and accessible across Saskatchewan, especially with Indigenous communities in northern and remote areas is critical to advancing Truth and Reconciliation and to the University’s future,” said Dr. Nahachewsky.

The Indigenous Education Doctorate Program has an emphasis on Métis local knowledge, culture, spirituality and local knowledge within the broader national and international contexts. It is a full University of Regina, Ed.D degree program with flexible course deliveries, which can involve weekend sessions, summer institutes and on-line distance learning. There are eight courses that are offered to potential candidates for the program, which extends over a three-year period. This requires a 24-credit hour program with nine Indigenous Dissertation of Practice (IDIP) hours involved.

A Master degree from a recognized college or university with an overall GPA academic average of 70% or higher is required by applicants for entry into the program. In addition, applicants must include a letter of intent, university transcripts and a current curriculum vitae or resume. There is a preference for applicants to have demonstrated two-years of work experience in the field of education. Additional requirements include three letters of reference. Two letters of reference must be professional or academic letters. The third letter required needs to be from a relevant community member, such as an Elder or Old Ones.

Métis Nation University Sponsorship funding is available for qualified registered Métis citizens. Gabriel Dumont Scholarship Foundation scholarships and bursaries may be available for qualified applicants as well.

SUNTEP is a strong foundational start for future Indigenous teachers. The Indigenous Education Doctorate program amplifies the opportunities for Métis educators who become representatives of equality, pride, knowledge, culture and spirituality in the Land of The Living Skies.