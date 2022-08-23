Sunflower Festival blooms at Youth Farm

There may still be another chance to check out the second annual Sunflower Festival at the Youth Farm Corn Maze in Rosthern, for those who missed out on the family fun last weekend.

Executive Director Mark Wurtz said the festival will run for a second weekend from August 26 to 28, “depending on how long the sunflowers stay in bloom.”

“This year they’re looking just perfect,” said Wurtz.

Although the corn maze is their biggest attraction, the Youth Farm also offers a 150 foot mega-slide, climbing wall, jumping pillow, train ride, wagon rides, pedal carts and a petting zoo.

They’re also the home to Canada’s only life-sized Tabernacle of Moses.

“We’ve been doing the corn maze since 2008”, said Wurtz. “This is the 15th season of the corn maze and it’s doing great.”

Wurtz said for only being the second weekend open this season, the sunflower festival led to a decent turn out.

“It was busy and hopping, but our biggest is yet to come once our pumpkins show up,” he said. “The first weekend we have pumpkins is special because you can come and buy them. You can take pictures with the pumpkins, the barn, and our caramel apples come out too.”

No matter when you come, Wurtz said there is always three or four hours of fun for the whole family.

“Every weekend is a festival,” he said “There’s always something to do.”

The Youth Farm is a Christian organization that runs several different ministries, including a bible camp with programming for children and adults with disabilities every summer, 10 weeks of the corn maze, horseback riding lessons through the Valley Equestrian Centre, and guided canoe tours with Aha! Adventures.

Admission tickets and wristbands for the Corn Maze can be purchased for a discounted price on the Youth Farm Corn Maze Website at www.youthfarmcornmaze.com.

The Youth Farm is open every Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and holiday Monday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m until the season ends on October 23.