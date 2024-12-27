Suncrest College gives back with 12 Days of Christmas Spirit initiative

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

NORTHEAST SASLATCHEWAN – Suncrest College gives back to the communities they serve.

According to a media release, “Suncrest’s internal “12 Days of Christmas Spirit” Initiative, the college was able to give back to at least 19 community organizations, with donations of warm winter wear, food, as well as volunteering time across the region.”

“These initiatives reflect our staff’s deep commitment to making a positive difference in the communities we serve,” said Malena Vroom, Vice President of People and Strategy. “We’re proud of the collective efforts that have helped spread warmth, care and hope during this holiday season.”

Fifty-six volunteer hours were recorded through the initiative at organizations such as Yorkton Salvation Army, Fort Qu’Appelle Community Outreach, the Kinistino Metis Local No. 43 Christmas event and at the Salvation Army Toy Drive in Nipawin.

In the food drive, Suncrest collected at least 416 food items for organizations such as the Melville Food Bank, the Tisdale Salvation Army and the Little Free Pantry Esterhazy. As for warm winter wear donations, 300 items such as mitts, toques and scarves were collected to help organizations that include the Yorkton Family Resource Centre, the Fort Qu’Appelle Friendship Centre and the Melfort Marquerite Riel Centre.