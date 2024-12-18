Suncrest College announces winner of free tuition

Nicole Goldsworthy

MELFORT – The “Win Your Tuition,” campaign was designed to inspire future students to apply early for their program of choice. Jonathon Quibell of Melfort was the lucky chosen one to get free tuition.

Jonathan Quibell will begin the practical nursing program in Melfort this February. He is a former continuing care assistant (CCA) program graduate who decided to advance his career in healthcare.

“Johnathon is no stranger to hard work and determination. Balancing full-time night shifts with daytime classes and parenting four children, he shared how winning the contest will make a profound difference in his life,” stated a Suncrest press release.

“My educational goal is to achieve my practical nursing diploma. This will allow me to continue my career in healthcare, where I am passionate about ensuring individuals have the resources they need to live healthy lives,” said Quibell.

“This funding will allow me to focus more on my studies. Attending school through Suncrest College lets me stay in my home community while also being present for my family. The college’s supportive staff has made attending Suncrest an easy choice.”

“We wanted to generate some excitement and allow at least one student to take a post-secondary program without the financial barriers of tuition,” explained Jenna Niebergall, Manager of Public Relations and Marketing at Suncrest College. “After reviewing almost 100 applications, we were inspired by the incredible determination and diverse aspirations of our applicants. Many shared how this funding would be a transformative step in achieving their educational and career goals.”

This year’s Win Your Tuition contest launched in the fall and applications close on Thursday, Dec. 19. For more information about Suncrest College and its programs, or to learn how to apply for next year’s contest, visit suncrestcollege.ca

Suncrest College was established in 2023 as a result of merging Cumberland College and Parkland College.