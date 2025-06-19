Summer solstice celebrated for centuries

Have you noticed that the sun is rising far to the north this week? That is because we are very close to the summer solstice, a significant annual event that has been observed since the Stone Age. For example, the great stone pillars at Stonehenge in the United Kingdom are aligned with sunrise at the solstice. This year summer solstice is June 21.

Summer solstice occurs when the North Pole has its maximum tilt toward the sun and the sun rises farthest to the north. (In the southern hemisphere the opposite is true, so Australia celebrate Summer Solstice in December.)

The summer solstice is the day with the longest hours of daylight and shortest night of the year. At Earth’s poles there is continuous daylight at the time of the summer solstice.

For example on June 21 there will be 24 hours of sunlight in Inuvik in Northwest Territories. Iqaluit, capital of Nunavut, will have 21 hours of sunlight with sunrise at 2 a.m. and sunset at 11 p.m. Because of Canada’s vast distances, our more southerly cities will experience less sunlight on the solstice. Vancouver will get just over 16 hours, while Toronto will receive 15 1/2 hours sunshine. In Prince Albert on June 21 sunrise is at 4:35 and sunset at 9:34 p.m. giving 17 hours of sunshine.

According to Wikipedia, “since prehistory the summer solstice has been a significant time of year in many cultures and has been marked by festivals and rituals.” Traditionally in northern European regions the summer solstice is referred to as Mid-summer with summer beginning May 1. North American calendars label the solstice as the beginning of summer. In Canada the summer solstice is observed as National Indigenous Peoples Day.

In many countries, including Canada, the summer solstice honours Saint John the Baptist. In Prince Albert St. Jean Baptiste Day celebrations begin on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Ecole Valois, 449 10th Street East, The headline entertainer is Roger Dallaire.