Summer Literacy Camps returning in Catholic School Division

Summer Literacy Camps will return to Prince Albert for another year after the Government of Saskatchewan announced camp funding for the Prince Albert Catholic School Division.

The announcement of Literacy Camps was part of Budget Day announcements in the province.

In 2023, the division received enough funding to provide three camps after hosting just one the year before. This is the 16th year the division has received funding for the camps.

“It can serve up to 50 students in a week and that’s a lot of students,” director of education Lorel Trumier said.

“It certainly serves our children and our community and creates a real opportunity for literacy learning and, really focus on enhancing the love of reading and what that brings,” she explained.

St. John Community School, St. Catherine Catholic School and St. Michael Community School will all host camps this year. Ecole Holy Cross hosted in 2024 because of renovations ongoing at St. John Community School.

The camps are intended to help children aged 6 to 11 to be better prepared for the new school year. The main goal is to support and improve reading and writing skills.

They are inviting children in Grades 1 to 3 and 4 to 6 to attend. The schedule is July 7 to 11 at St. John Community School, July 14 to 18 at St. Catherine and July 21 to 25 at St. Michael.

Children are eligible to attend more than one camp.

“We try to spread it to three school communities. Families can have the children attend more than one camp if they’re at St. John in one week, and then they want to also attend the Saint Catherine one, they’re certainly welcome to do that. There’s a procedure for that,” Trumier said.

The morning session from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. is for children ages 6 to 8 and the afternoon from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. is for children aged 9 to 11. Each camper will receive many books each week to create their own reading collection.

The division will hire two teachers and one support staff position for the camps.