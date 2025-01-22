Summer dreams: Sask Parks camping reservations to open in April

Site bookings for camping in Saskatchewan provincial parks will be open as early as April 7.

Saskatoon StarPhoenix Staff

Saskatchewan campers can mark their calendars and start dreaming of warmer weather.

Online campsite bookings for provincial parks open as early as April 7.

“Saskatchewan residents deserve the opportunity to enjoy our wonderful summer weather with an amazing and affordable adventure,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said in a news release on Monday.

“This summer our beautiful provincial parks will be offering new events, diverse landscapes, countless trails, and stunning beaches to ensure there is no shortage of activities to be enjoyed with friends and family.”

Staggered launches will begin April 8 for nightly, Camp-Easy yurt and group campsites.

— April 8: Candle Lake, Good Spirit Lake, Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan Landing;

— April 10: Buffalo Pound, Bronson Forest, Duck Mountain, Moose Mountain, Porcupine Hills;

— April 11: Danielson, Great Blue Heron, Greenwater Lake, Rowan’s Ravine, The Battlefords;

— April 14: Douglas, Echo Valley, Makwa Lake, Narrow Hills, Pike Lake;

— April 15: Blackstrap, Fort Carlton, Crooked Lake, Cypress Hills, Lac La Ronge.

Saskatchewan Parks said 63 seasonal sites have been added to some parks, including Buffalo Pound, Candle Lake and Crooked Lake.

Reservations being at 7 a.m. each day.

Summer events listed for the 2025 camping season include Festival in the Forest at Meadow Lake, Prairie Day at Buffalo Pound and new guided hiking events such as Hike the Heights at Cypress Hills.

The list of events will be available on the Sask Parks website event calendar.

Parking fees will increase for some sites, the release noted. The funds will be reinvested into the park system to improve infrastructure and to update facilities.

— nightly full service: $49 ($5 increase per night);

— nightly electric: $35 ($2 increase per night);

— seasonal full service: $3,800 ($400 increase per year);

— seasonal electric: $2,900 ($300 increase per year); and

— group camping: ranges from $92 – $260 ($20 increase per night for all group camping types).