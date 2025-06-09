Summer at Lac Pelletier Regional Park

Shaynee Modien

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

Looking for family fun times? Look no further than Lac Pelletier Regional Park.

Located approximately 33 km south of Swift Current or 77 km northeast of Shaunavon on Highway 13, Lac Pelletier Regional Park has developed into a popular recreational spot in southwest Saskatchewan since it’s inception in 1964.

As with every year, the weather can make a difference in how quickly things get started. However, as the weather warms up, people will enjoy the park’s motto: “Come summer with us.”

Lac Pelletier Camping and Office Manager Candace Sewell recently spoke about the buildup to the summer fun activities that are waited for all year. According to Sewell, from the May long weekend to at least June, the number of visitors to the park is relatively low, mainly due to the rain and cool weather.

It’s not until late June, almost July, that the lake and weather warm up enough to see an increase in campers and events. Over the past few years, many visitors have been drawn to the park to enjoy the new upgrades to the facilities, including the golf course and remodels, new restaurants, pickleball courts, disc golf areas, and a pathway for walking, biking, or golf carting.

While these new amenities are popular, they tend to be less busy during the week, with weekends being much busier as the weather heats up. Speaking of heat, Sewell stated that there is currently no fire ban, so campers can relax and enjoy a campfire after a long day. However, it’s best to check with the Lac Pelletier Regional Park office before arriving to confirm.

For those who like to stay active, Sewell mentioned that summer at Lac Pelletier is filled with events. Some of her personal favorites include the Canada Day celebrations, the Colour Run, and the famous Shake the Lake.

So, whether it’s camping, golfing, or simply sitting by the campfire, when asked what makes Lac Pelletier Regional Park so great, Candace states, “It feels like a community” – that’s why people love to come.

To contact Lac Pelletier Regional Park for further information, you can:

Email: office@lacpelletierregionalpark.ca

Facebook: facebook.com/LacPelletier

Park Office: 306-627-3595

Clubhouse: 306-627-3419