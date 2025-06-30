SUM Theatre’s ‘Breathe’ returns for one-day performance in La Ronge on Canada Day



Arjun Pillai



Daily Herald



After a wildfire evacuation forced its postponement in June, SUM Theatre’s touring production ‘Breathe’ is returning to La Ronge for two performances on July 1 as part of the community’s Canada Day celebrations.



The free, outdoor shows will take place at 12.00 p.m. at Patterson Park, offering families and residents a chance to experience an uplifting theatrical performance following a difficult summer.



“It was important for us to follow through,” said Mac Dawson, SUM Theatre’s artistic director and co-director of this year’s Theatre in the Park show. “This program is built on community relationships. In La Ronge, we’ve partnered with the town, the Lac La Ronge Indian Band, schools, and local organizers; there’s already been so much personal investment.”



Dawson said the idea to reschedule came just a day before La Ronge residents were allowed to return home. Connor Tessier, a representative from the Town of La Ronge, reached out to SUM Theatre to explore bringing the show in time for Canada Day. The company, which officially wraps its provincial tour this weekend, was able to extend its run slightly to accommodate the northern stop.



Breathe follows a fish and a dragon as they navigate fear, isolation, and self-doubt. With puppetry, music, and a healthy dose of humour, the story explores how individuals can overcome their limiting beliefs. For Dawson, it’s a timely message.



“Life can feel impossible, especially when you’re facing something as big as wildfires or climate change,” he said. “This show encourages people to believe they can do more for themselves, their neighbours, and their community.”



Some residents might raise eyebrows at the show’s fire-breathing dragon in the wake of wildfire trauma, but Dawson said the company spoke with community partners about it beforehand. “They weren’t concerned,” he said. “In fact, it’s part of what makes the story meaningful. The dragon has to learn to work through her fire; it’s about growth, not destruction.”



This year marks SUM Theatre’s fourth visit to La Ronge, part of a growing tradition that has introduced live theatre to local children who may never have seen a play before.



Due to short notice, there will be few changes to the cast: the stage manager will step into the role of the fish, and one of the original performers will now voice the dragon. Some script-in-hand moments are expected, but Dawson said the performance’s energy and spirit will remain true to its original form.



“It’s like a concert with giant puppets,” he said. “The music carries the show. We’ve had toddlers to seniors all enjoying it; it’s bright, it’s fun, and it’s something people remember.”



The performances will take place on Tuesday, July 1, at 12.00 p.m. and 2.00 p.m. in Patterson Park, La Ronge. Audience members are encouraged to bring a blanket or a lawn chair, or simply enjoy the show seated on the grass. No tickets are required.