Sucker River opens new skateboard park

Sucker River youth of all ages excitedly hit the track with a variety of vehicles. Photo by Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan

Under an extraordinarily hot sun, the community of Sucker River officially opened its new skateboard park, sooko kwaskwepuhithiwin, with many youth, leaders and guests. The Grand Opening was held Aug. 26.

Adam Balon, from Propaganda in Prince Albert was on hand with professional skateboarders, skateboards, and various styles of scooters.

There was a large give away in which children and youth could enter their names; many won either a skateboard of scooter.

Professional skateboarders took to the rink to demonstrate their skill and show what is possible for people in the community.

Chief Tammy Cook-Searson, of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band (LLRIB) was on hand to assist with the putting together of scooters along with MLA Doyle Vermette and Councillor Devin Bernatchez, Sucker River LLRIB councillor.

Balon also brought kits and took time to teach some youth how to put together their own skateboard.

A group of Sucker River youth learn how to make their own skateboard during the official opening of the new sooko kwaskwepuhithiwin skateboard park. Photo by Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan

No one seemed to notice the extreme heat as, with excitement, they took to the skateboard park to learn new skills, experience the dips and waves of the new facility and enhance their prowess on the with their particular mode of travel along with track.

Sucker River is one of the LLRIB communities on Lac La Ronge just north of Lac La Ronge.