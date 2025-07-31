Sturgeon Lake Pow Wow brings culture, competition, and $100k in prizes

Sturgeon Lake First Nation is preparing to welcome dancers, singers, and visitors from across the region as it hosts its annual Pow Wow from August 1 to 3, with a community camping day kicking off the gathering on July 31.

The three-day event, held on Treaty 6 Territory, is more than just a celebration; it’s a powerful expression of identity, gratitude, and resilience. This year’s theme, “This Pow Wow is our heartbeat,” reflects the deep cultural and spiritual connection that grounds the gathering.

“Our Pow Wow is a celebration of life and a giving of thanks for all our blessings,” said Chief Christine Longjohn. “It brings our community together while welcoming others to witness and take part in our traditions. One of the most meaningful aspects is bringing new dancers into the circle. It’s about helping our young people feel proud of who they are.”

The heartbeat theme ties closely to the drum, a central symbol in Pow Wow culture.

“The drum signifies the heartbeat we first hear in the womb, and it connects us to Mother Earth,” Longjohn explained. “It reminds us of who we are and where we come from.”

One of the most anticipated features of this year’s Pow Wow is the $100,000 singing contest, along with a full schedule of competitive dance categories. The event will feature specials in men’s traditional, women’s traditional, men’s grass, and team dance styles.

“As First Nations people, we’ve always been competitive,” said Longjohn. “But this isn’t about dancers competing against each other; they’re dancing in rhythm with the drum. It’s about bringing their best, showcasing creativity, and staying in harmony with the heartbeat.”

Youth play an important role in the festivities, from preparing the grounds to fundraising and representing the community as pageant contestants and little warrior ambassadors. Elders also hold space in the ceremonies, offering prayers and leading the daily pipe ceremonies.

“Without our elders, we couldn’t hold this event in the way we do,” said Longjohn. “They guide us spiritually and culturally throughout the weekend.”

Visitors are invited to camp near the Pow Wow arbor with tents or trailers. Supper will be provided for elders, and security and first aid will be available on-site. Booths and food vendors must follow health and safety guidelines. Alcohol and drugs are strictly prohibited.

The event also carries added weight this year, as Treaty 6 nears its 150th anniversary in 2026.

“We are nearing 150 years since the signing of our treaty,” said Longjohn. “This gathering is a way to honor that sacred promise. Our emcees share teachings throughout the event about the songs, dances, and our language, so it’s also an opportunity for visitors to learn.”

In a time of rising costs and inflation, Chief Longjohn emphasized the importance of keeping cultural events free and accessible.

“Our culture isn’t funded,” she said. “We rely heavily on donations, sponsorships, and support from businesses. It’s vital that companies recognize how much First Nations contribute to the local economy and give back, especially when it comes to preserving culture.”

For anyone who has never attended a Pow Wow, she offers a simple invitation.

“Come. Come and listen. Come and learn,” she said. “This is who we are, and we’re proud to share it.”