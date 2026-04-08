Sturgeon Lake First Nation leadership to meet with federal government about funding new Birthing and Childrearing Lodge

Leaders from Sturgeon Lake First Nation will meet with federal government representatives on April 9 to discuss a new lodge designed to help pregnant mothers.

The Shirley Bighead Birthing and Childrearing Lodge is scheduled to officially open on April 29, but Sturgeon Lake Chief Christine Longjohn said the First Nation needs new and dedicated funding to support it.

“We are hopeful that, through ongoing partnership with Canada, the necessary support will be secured to sustain this care for our families now and into the future,” Longjohn said in a press release.

Longjohn, along with councillors and senior officials, will meet with Indigenous Services Canada representatives on April 9 to discuss funding for the Lodge. Longjohn said Sturgeon Lake has invested in workforce training, infrastructure, professional licensing, and community governance to open and operate the Lodge.

However, she said existing health resources available under the Maternal Child Health funding stream are not enough.

“SLFN is prepared to work with Indigenous Services Canada to identify the right funding mechanism, including how accountability, oversight, and outcomes reporting would work in practice,” reads the Sturgeon Lake press release.

The Shirley Bighead Birthing and Childrearing Lodge will allow expectant mothers to give birth without leaving the community. According to the press release, the births will be in accordance with Cree ceremony, and the mothers will be supported by Indigenous midwives trained within the community and aligned with modern health standards.

“Mothers will have the choice to give birth surrounded by family, language and ceremony in a safe setting,” reads the press release. “Research shows that culturally grounded midwifery care improves maternal and infant health outcomes — and for families, that means babies entering the world surrounded by the people and practices that will shape their lives.”

Longjohn urged governments around the world to fund Indigenous-led birthing centres when she spoke at the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues in 2024. She said Canada has an opportunity to lead by example.

“Too often, childbirth for our mothers has meant being sent away from home — into unfamiliar systems, without the support of family or the presence of ceremony,” said Longjohn. “Birth is sacred. It should happen surrounded by love, culture and community.”