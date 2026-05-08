Sturgeon Lake First Nation declares emergency as rising waters threaten access

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

STURGEON LAKE FIRST NATION — Sturgeon Lake First Nation has declared a state of emergency to secure support and resources as rising water levels, flooded roads and deteriorating bridge conditions affect access to the community.

Chief and council passed a band council resolution on May 5, declaring the emergency effective immediately and until further notice.

In the SLFN statement it said, “Rising water levels are affecting access along Highways 355 and 788, as well as the community’s main traffic bridge. Water levels at the bridge are continuing to rise, and officials warn that if the structure is overtopped, it will become inaccessible.”

As of 4 p.m. on May 5, water at the main bridge was approximately 12 inches below the bridge deck, significantly higher than normal. Under typical conditions, there is about 40 inches of clearance between the water and the bridge.

Extreme runoff has severely limited ground access to and from the community. If the traffic bridge floods or fails, access could be completely cut off at that location the statement said.

Leadership has authorized relevant agencies, including Indigenous Services Canada and the Prince Albert Grand Council, to provide assistance as required.

Chief Christine Longjohn said the First Nation is urging members to remain calm while preparing for worsening conditions.

“We do not want our members to panic, but we do need everyone to be prepared. Water levels are rising, roads are being affected and our crews are working around the clock. Our priority is the safety of our members, our families and our community,” Longjohn said.

“We are monitoring the bridge, the roads and the rising water levels closely. Please watch for official updates, check on your loved ones and give our crews the room they need to do their work safely.”

Officials said water levels are rising gradually, while crews continue to monitor the bridge and surrounding infrastructure.

Several roads have also been impacted by flooding. The most severe conditions have been reported along Grid Road 788, near the east entrance bridge and approximately three kilometres farther along the route. Conditions have improved somewhat since Monday due to field runoff, but the area remains a concern.

Flooding and runoff are also being monitored on North Shore Road and Meridian Road. The Shell River area remains passable, though residents are urged to use caution and avoid unnecessary travel. Holbein Road may also be closed or unsafe.

The pedestrian bridge remains closed and off-limits due to strong currents, rising water and erosion.

At this time, residential and water services remain operational, and schools remain open. Crews are working around the clock to monitor roads, water levels and critical infrastructure.

An emergency bridge option is currently being developed as part of the Nation’s response.

Residents are encouraged to prepare their households in case conditions worsen, including ensuring access to drinking water, essential supplies, medications and infant care items.

Updates will continue to be issued as conditions evolve.