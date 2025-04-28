Sturgeon Lake fire won’t spread to nearby RM says Buckland Fire and Rescue

Buckland Fire and Rescue has responded to an active fire on Sturgeon Lake First Nation, but says the fire will not spread to the RM of Buckland.

The emergency service posted an update to their Facebook page at 2:30 p.m. on Monday saying that although smoke was visible from the RM, there was no threat at this time.

Buckland firefighters have responded to 18 emergency calls in the last 27 days. For the majority of these calls, crews have spent between six to 12 hours at incidents.

The RM has a fire ban in place.