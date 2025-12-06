Sturgeon Lake and Sask Marshalls take top spots at 2025 Hunger Games

Daily Herald

The 2025 Hunger Games were held at the PAGC Urban Services Gym on Dec.3 once again gave cadets the chance to meet paramedics, police officers, correction officers, firefighters and other emergency service workers while holding a friendly competition (spanning almost 100 games) and generating support for the Prince Albert Food Bank.

“We had a great game, with 12 teams participating and we raised over $15 000,” Rick Sanderson, PAGC Justice Director and Cadet Coordinator/Instructor, First Nations Cadet Corps

The 3rd Edition had 12 teams competing in the games including volleyball, basketball, candy drop, Planking and others. The Saskatchewan Marshals who made their first appearance this year, came out tops after all the games.

“We were able to raise $15,030 which meets our target and was a big improvement from last year’s amount of $12,000,” said Sanderson. “

The Christmas Spirit Award was won by the Sturgeon Lake First Nation Cadet Corps. That makes the cadet corps multi-time champions.

“They won 3 years in a row now,” Sanderson said. “They worked hard on fundraising.”

Sanderson said they had a few emergency service groups that had to drop out at the last minute. However, he’s hopeful they’ll be back in 2026 for an expanded event.

“Next year we are hoping to raise $17 000 and hoping to bring 14 teams to the competition,” so the teams that couldn’t take part in this … can come in next year,” he said.

Officials delivered the food and money cadets and emergency services raised to the Prince Albert Food Bank on Thursday morning. The rest of the food will be divided into hampers and distributed to those in need.