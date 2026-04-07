Studio 1010 reception opens annual Spring Show and Sale

The Studio 1010 Art Group is hosting their annual Art Show and Sale at the Grace Campbell Gallery in the J. M. Cuelenaere Branch of the Prince Albert Public Library.

The group held their opening reception and artist meet and greet on April 3. This is Studio 1010’s first show of 2026. Their last show was at the Hicks Gallery in the Margo Fournier Arts Centre in October 2025.

The 1010 art group is made up of local artists who meet every Monday afternoon to work on their individual art projects. They are named after the address of the Margo Fournier Arts Centre and have been around for nearly 20 years.

Prince Albert artist Mary Mcleod has been a part of Studio 1010 for about 15 years. Although she was a member, she could not join in on Monday because she was working as the front desk receptionist at the Alfred Jenkins Fieldhouse. That changed when she finally retired.

She was encouraged to join by longtime member Judie Relitz and said she would join after she retired.

“I did join with them because she said, you don’t have to be painting with us to sell or to put your work in a show,” Mcleod explained. “So I paid a membership and showed with them.”

Mcleod’s preferred medium is oil, which is not allowed in Studio 1010 but this has led her to find other mediums.

“I do oil pastel, which is allowed. It’s like a stick,” Mcleod said. “You don’t use any minerals or toxic resins to dilute. It’s just like a crayon, actually. Then I just started using wax pastels, and I love them. They’re fun.”

Mcleod said she could describe herself as a pastels artist but prefers to work in oil. One piece on display is also made from cut out paper so she said she can be described as a multi-medium artist.

“I like to try a bunch of things,” she explained. “I like to play.”

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



Studio 1010 member Mary Mcleod poses with one of her pieces at the Studio 1010 Art Show and Sale opening reception at the Grace Campbell Gallery in the J. M. Cuelenaere Branch of the Prince Albert Public Library on Saturday.

Mcleod explained that half of the fun of Studio 1010 is getting together every Monday.

“It’s really about the camaraderie. Getting together with other like-minded artists, painting together, visiting together. It’s just so wonderful.”

Mcleod is also a member of the Aurora Art Group and the last remaining member from when they begin is 2004. Mcleod said that the Aurora Art Group Show and Sale are coming up in May at the Prince Albert Wildlife Federation Banquet and Events Centre.

Mcleod explained that being part of two groups is not as intensive as it appears.

“We don’t have meetings. It’s very low-key,” she said of Studio 1010.

In fact she also was a member of the Kyla Arts Group as well before cutting back on her activities.

“I just stayed with this one because it’s very low commitment, very low pressure,” she said. “It’s perfect, and then the Aurora, well, like I said, I’ve been with them since 2004, so that’s kind of my baby.”

Mcleod explained that before she started with Aurora she would paint at home because it takes time to pack your stuff and go to the location and setup. However, painting without a group had drawbacks.

“You’re painting alone,” she said. “I realized I really missed painting with people.”

Mcleod said one advantage is the energy you can get off of people. She cited chairperson Susan Prakash and her funny stories at Aurora as an example. Prakash is also a member of Studio 1010 and had pieces at the Spring Show and Sale.

“It’s just so good to be out,” Mcleod said. “Even if it’s -40 C we still show up.”

Relitz said the fees for the year are used to cover the rent on the Arts Centre. The fees are based on the rent the Margo Fournier Arts Centre and how many members are in the group.

The group currently has 20 members but can always take more. Individuals bring their own paint and work away at their table.

The group has no formal instructors, although senior members often encourage rookie artists, and share tips and tricks they know. The cost is $75 per year which helps to cover the rent of the Arts Centre for the year.

The group includes painters from Prince Albert and the surrounding area. Anyone interested in joining Studio 1010 can contact Relitz at j.frelitz@sasktel.net for further information. They meet on Monday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and you can set up a table and join.

The Studio 1010 show runs at the Hicks Gallery until Oct. 23 and the reception was part of Culture Days in Prince Albert. They will also host a show at the John V. Hicks Gallery in the Margo Fournier Arts Centre in October, which will celebrate the 20th Anniversary.

Mcleod would encourage anyone who is interested to join Studio 1010.

“I would just say anybody that’s wanting to get out there and paint, even if they haven’t done much, just come on and try it out and get to know the ladies. There’s one man that’s in the group as well. And just experience how much fun it is,” Mcleod said.