Studio 1010 group serves as creative outlet for Ukrainian newcomer

The Studio 1010 Art Group officially opened their annual Fall Art Show and Sale with an opening reception at the John V. Hicks Gallery in the Margo Fournier Arts Centre on Saturday.

The art group is made up of local artists who meet every Monday afternoon to work on their individual art projects. There are no oil or water-based oils and there is no instructor.

They are named after the address of the Arts Centre and have been painting for more than a decade.

Sonya Jahn is a longtime member of Studio 1010 and enjoys it immensely.

“I’ve been enjoying it so much. It’s lovely,” Jahn said.

“What I love the best is the diverse group (of people) who are so talented in arts. (They) bring so many wonderful talents, and I learn actually so much from them. Also, they’re a wonderful group to visit with. Part of each week is to socialize.”

Studio 1010 has been painting each Monday in the space across the hall from the Hicks Gallery for 17 years. The group has no formal instructors, although senior members often encourage rookie artists, and share tips and tricks they know.

“I’ve learned so much from all of the various artists, and it’s just a privilege to be part of this group,” Jahn said. “We meet every Monday from 1 to 4 in the afternoon, and it’s just a delightful. (It’s) from September to the end of May, and we have just a wonderful time.”

Iryna Yudova is a Ukrainian newcomer who joined the Studio 1010 group after Jahn encouraged her.

“Sonya told me about the group, and I very much wanted to be a student in the group,” Yudova said.

She explained that the process of creating is her favourite part of art.

“I draw for my fantasy. I create a piece of pictures in my mind and draw,” Yudova said.

“When I’m here, and this three hours for me, I relax. This atmosphere is beautiful.”

Yudova has been in Prince Albert for two years but joined Studio 1010 six months ago.

“She’s part of our newcomers who have come in the past three years,” Jahn said.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Studio 1010 member Iryna Yudova posed with one of her pieces during the Studio 1010 Opening Reception on Saturday at the Margo Fournier Arts Centre.

“Iryna is actually an architect from Kiev. She’s extremely accomplished. She’s shown me some of her work and her creations. Her architecture is amazing. The work she’s accomplished in Europe, but also you will see her beautiful creativity that she’s created at this show,” Jahn said.

She is also an accomplished interior designer.

“I need a creative outlet to work,” Yudova said.

Yudova’s daughter Krystina Tulchynska, who acted as translator for the interview, said that her mother is looking to use her skills in Prince Albert.

“Wwe’re trying, of course, to use her talents here,” Tulchynska said. “We’re always open to anyone who wants to build a house or make an interior in their apartment.”

Tulchynska said that her mother is very client-oriented.

“It depends on your desires, depends on your dreams. It will never be the same.

It will be your reflecting of your character,” Tulchynska said.

Jahn said that Yudova is also a creative caterer.

“She makes the most exquisite and delicious desserts and dishes and appetizers that you would not believe,” Jahn said. “It’s just beautiful.”

The catering is for special events and includes a table serving with lots of antique details, according to Tulchynska.

“It depends on season, (and) depends on (the) event,” she said. “For example, like Easter or we will have Thanksgiving Day soon, so we have special table clothes, special plates. She’s always looking for something special. She likes to go to antique stores. I don’t know how, but she has an eye for that. She can find such amazing things there.”

Both Yudova and Jahn would encourage anyone to join Studio 1010.

“All people who have a little creative talent need to come and join the group,” Yudova said.

“It’s a wonderful group. We have so much fun and we learn from each other.

We just have a delightful time and the year goes by—our painting year goes by—so quickly,” Jahn said.

Longtime member Judie Relitz said the fees for the year are used to cover the rent on the Arts Centre. The fees are based on the rent the Margo Fournier Arts Centre and how many members are in the group.

The group currently has 18 members but can always take more. Individuals bring their own paint and work away at their table.

The group includes painters from Prince Albert and the surrounding area. Anyone interested in joining Studio 1010 can contact Relitz at j.frelitz@sasktel.net for further information. They meet on Monday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and you can set up a table and join.

The Studio 1010 show runs at the Hicks Gallery until Oct. 23 and the reception was part of Culture Days in Prince Albert. They will also host a show at the John M. Cuelenaere branch of the Prince Albert Public Library in April.

