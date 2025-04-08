Studio 1010 Art Show and Sale features work of veteran and new artists

The Studio 1010 Art Group is hosting their annual Art Show and Sale at the Grace Campbell Gallery in the J. M. Cuelenaere Branch of the Prince Albert Public Library.

The group hosted their opening reception and artist meet and greet on April 5. This is Studio 1010’s first show of 2025. Their last show was at the Hicks Gallery in the Margo Fournier Arts Centre in October.

Kathy Sym joined Studio 1010 in the fall of 2024 after getting some encouragement. She said it’s been a great experience.

“I’ve been puttering and taking an online art class,” she explained. “My husband knows Judie (Relitz) so they had an open house in the fall. I dropped in and looked at their exhibit at the Hicks and thought, ‘well, I’m kind of at the beginner end here, but not so bad that I would feel uncomfortable.’”

The 1010 art group is made up of local artists who meet every Monday afternoon to work on their individual art projects. They are named after the address of the Margo Fournier Arts Centre and have been around for nearly 20 years.

Sym said the comfort level was a selling point.

“I think between seeing the artwork and talking with Judie, I felt quite comfortable joining in,” she explained.

“It’s a nice venue in the Arts Centre to begin with and it’s such a welcoming crowd … at all different levels, which is of an advantage when you’re a beginner because you can learn.”

Sym prefers to work in two different art forms. She generally does watercolours and drawin. She like the “portability” the art form allows.

“It’s easy to bring down and set up,” she said.

Sym had one painting completed for the first show since she joined the group. She said the camaraderie was instrumental in convincing her to display her work.

“If I was on my own, I probably wouldn’t have showed at all,” she said. “There’s a little bit of pressure in a nice way about joining a group because you don’t want to let the group down. If you can’t put it something in, (the group) gives you nice positive push.”

Relitz said Sym’s husband is in photography and mentioned to him that she should come and join before Sym herself joined.

Next year, Studio 1010 will celebrate 20 years of existinece. Relitz said the anniversary show will be held in the fall at the Hicks Gallery in the Arts Centre.

The group has no formal instructors, although senior members often encourage rookie artists, and share tips and tricks they know. The cost is $75 per year which helps to cover the rent of the Arts Centre for the year.

“It’s staying the same because it depends on how much the city decides to charge us for rent,” Relitz said. “We base it on how many people come. At the moment we have 18 people registered. I think that’s very good.”

Relitz was happy to hear that Sym did not feel pressure to have something ready for the spring show, but was encouraged to have something ready.

“We do try and get everybody to put something in,” she said. “If they just want to do a stick figure black and white, I’m good with that.”

The 2024 Prince Albert Citizen of the Year is also a member of Studio 1010 and is raising funds through her three pieces of art in the show.

“We have Sonya Jahn who is donating the donating her sales to the Save the Children in Ukraine,” Relitz said. “She does sunflower art and said she will be doing sunflower art until the children are freed from Russia.”

Relitz said there are currently some restrictions in place for Studio 1010. The group doesn’t allow oil painting because some members are allergic to them. However, they try to be welcoming of everyone.

The Studio 1010 show runs from March 28 to April 28 at the Grace Campbell Gallery. If you are interested in joining Studio 1010 contact Relitz at j.frelitz@sasktel.net for further information. They meet on Monday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and you can set up a table and join.

