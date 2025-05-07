Students ‘not props,’ Speaker tells Manitoba legislature after MLAs’ behaviour prompts complaints from school groups

Maggie Macintosh

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Winnipeg Free Press

Manitoba legislature tour guides have recorded an uptick in complaints from field-trip groups that have been drawn into political debate.

Speaker Tom Lindsey has issued multiple warnings to MLAs this spring about involving school visitors in question period.

His statements, the latest of which was delivered Monday, have been directed at both sides of the house.

Lindsey has described elected officials’ behaviour as “a disturbing trend.”

Students have been made to feel uncomfortable during recent visits to 450 Broadway, per their teacher’s reports to government employees, said Rick Yarish, clerk of the legislative assembly.

“Other gallery guests have made similar comments to staff,” Yarish wrote in an email.

On April 8, as is standard practice when there are guests in the public gallery, Lindsey welcomed 75 students from Winnipeg’s Valley Gardens Middle School.

Moments later, Premier Wab Kinew and then-interim Progressive Conservative leader Wayne Ewasko addressed the students in the balcony during a heated exchange.

Kinew replied to an opening question about the state of violent crime by assuring the middle schoolers that their government is making their neighbourhoods safer.

Kinew also told them Ewasko “neglected to mention” the number of police officers in Winnipeg was slashed under the previous Tory government.

“To the students in the gallery: Do you feel safer than you did a year-and-a-half ago?” Ewasko replied.

Lindsey called the house to order.

The following day, he said that school groups had disclosed concerns about the behaviour.

The River East Transcona School Division, which oversees Valley Gardens, did not provide comment on the matter Monday.

Under the public gallery code of conduct, visitors are prohibited from making any interruptions, disturbances or applauding, among numerous other rules.

Nathan Martindale, president of the Manitoba Teachers’ Society, said countless students and teachers have been honoured to be recognized in the gallery by their elected representatives.

The union endorses field trips to the legislature, including during question period, “to witness democracy in action,” Martindale said.

Manitobans rely on the Speaker to ensure debate happens in a proper manner that is appropriate and educational for observers, the union leader added.

When the session resumed after a week-long break Monday, Lindsey revisited the complaints again, telling the house that what’s been happening is confusing and unfair to visitors.

The Speaker reminded members that it is acceptable for them to applaud, reference or wave at people in the balcony during proceedings, but they cannot draw them into debate.

“They are here as observers of our democracy. Not as props,” he said.

Freshly minted PC Leader Obby Khan pledged to improve decorum in the house on his first sitting day at the helm of the official Opposition.

“We have failed (students) with our behaviour that would not be tolerated in schools or in society. That tone changes today,” Khan said.

A group of 40 students from École St. Norbert Immersion were among visitors in the public gallery Monday.