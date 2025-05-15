Students from Tisdale and Nipawin awarded agricultural scholarships

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

NIPAWIN/TISDALE — The provincial government has awarded the Agriculture Student Scholarship to students pursuing post-secondary education in agriculture.

“It’s encouraging to see such passionate and knowledgeable youth in this year’s Agriculture Student Scholarship submissions,” Agriculture Minister Daryl Harrison said. “Saskatchewan producers are generational leaders when it comes to innovation and sustainability, and that is why we continue to invest in the education of our future industry leaders. Congratulations to this year’s recipients.”

Abbey Norek is this year’s grand prize winner, receiving a $6,000 scholarship.

Norek’s winning video highlighted the urban-rural disconnect when it comes to agriculture. She proposed education and advocacy as key solutions to this issue. Demonstrating strong personal commitment, she discussed her experience building a school garden using recycled materials, leading outreach programs on her family farm, and lobbying for agriculture electives in her school division.

Noah Skoropad from Chamberlin, Rebecca Mayerle from Tisdale, and Ty Annand from Nipawin were each awarded $3,000 as runners-up. All four recipients will be attending the University of Saskatchewan this fall at the College of Agriculture and Bioresources, pursuing Bachelor of Science in Agriculture degrees.

Annand wrote his essay on the shifting world and changing realities of the agriculture industry. Annand said in his article, “Precision agriculture technologies are designed to maximize efficiency and yield for the farmer while staying environmentally conscious and minimizing the effects that agricultural practices have on the environment. This technology will allow the agriculture industry to navigate the threats to food security, address labour shortages, and rejuvenate the land. Precision agriculture is the face of the next agricultural revolution and will create evolution in the agriculture industry like no other.”

Mayerle wrote, “Sustainable agriculture depends on a combination of modern technology, strong leadership, and public understanding, driven by those who care about it. There are numerous efficient ways to preserve the environment, but future generations must carry on these efforts. We must be conscious of the impact of the public on agriculture and the value of connecting producers and consumers. Through the utilization of technology and practical farm methods, sharing knowledge and enthusiasm for agriculture, and providing correct education, we can ensure sustainable agriculture remains possible for generations to come.”