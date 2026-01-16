Student loan forgiveness expanded to attract workers to rural Manitoba

Steven Sukkau

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Winnipeg Sun

Rural Manitoba communities could see a boost in doctors, nurses, teachers and other essential workers under an expanded federal student loan forgiveness program aimed at smaller towns and rural areas.

The Government of Canada is widening access to Canada Student Loan Forgiveness, allowing eligible professionals to reduce their federal student loan debt by working in rural communities and small population centres, including many across Manitoba.

The program is designed to help address long-standing staffing shortages in health care, education and social services, while encouraging workers to put down roots in communities that often struggle to recruit and retain professionals.

Who in rural Manitoba can qualify

Borrowers can apply for loan forgiveness while in repayment, during their studies, or during the six-month grace period after leaving school.

To qualify, applicants must be working in an eligible occupation within a rural or small-town community and complete a full year of service, defined as 12 consecutive months, or 10 consecutive months for early childhood educators, psychologists, social workers and teachers working in schools. They must also provide a minimum of 400 hours of in-person service and ensure their Canada Student Loan remains in good standing.

Once a year of service is completed, applicants have 90 days to apply and must reapply annually to continue receiving forgiveness.

Occupations now eligible

A wide range of professions commonly in short supply in rural Manitoba are eligible, including:

Family doctors and family medicine residents

Registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, registered psychiatric nurses and nurse practitioners

Dentists and dental hygienists

Early childhood educators

Midwives

Personal support workers

Pharmacists

Physiotherapists

Psychologists

Social workers

Teachers

New occupations were officially added to the program as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Workers must hold the appropriate licence approved by the authority in the community where they are employed, though some provincial and profession-specific exceptions apply.

What counts as an eligible community

As of Nov. 6, 2024, eligible communities are defined as rural areas or population centres with no more than 30,000 residents, a change that brings many Manitoba towns and regional hubs into scope.

For doctors and nurses, the previous definition will remain in effect until after the 2026 census.

Workers can qualify even if they split time between multiple eligible communities or employers, as long as all other requirements are met.

A federal postal code lookup tool is available to help determine eligibility, though officials note it is still being updated. Final confirmation is only provided after an application is submitted.

Leave and rural realities

Short periods of leave including less than one month will not disqualify applicants, provided they still meet the 400-hour requirement. Longer leaves may still qualify if covered by maternity, parental, sickness, compassionate care or family caregiver benefits, or comparable provincial or private insurance.

How much loan forgiveness is available

Over up to five years of service, rural workers could receive:

Up to $15,000 for early childhood educators, dental hygienists and personal support workers

Up to $30,000 for nurses, midwives, teachers, social workers and physiotherapists

Up to $60,000 for family doctors, family medicine residents, dentists, psychologists and pharmacists

Loan forgiveness is applied to the principal balance of federal student loans after each completed year of service. Borrowers must continue making payments during their service period, and the five qualifying years do not need to be consecutive.