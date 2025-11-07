Stubbs and Hordyski returned as Catholic board Chair and Vice Chair

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division has returned its Chair and Vice Chair for another term.

The board of education held their organizational meeting ahead of their regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 3. Suzanne Stubbs was once again elected board chair and Pat Hordyski was returned as vice chair.

Stubbs has been a board trustee since 2008. She began serving as Board Chair in 2019.

“I am honoured to continue in the role of Chair again this year,” Stubbs said. “We have a very engaged Board of Education who truly want to support student learning and achievement. This is an important time to facilitate the development of our four year strategic plan and we have a great team of trustees to do so.”

Hordyski is also a longstanding trustee, having been elected in 2012 and is entering his fourth year as Vice Chair.

“I am excited to be back as vice-chair of the Board of Education. This is my 14th year as trustee and I have always wanted to support Catholic education. I am grateful the Board has confidence in me to continue in this role,” Hordyski said.

During the meeting, there was one call for nominations for each. After they accepted, there was a call for an end to nominations. Following their appointments both Stubbs and Hordyski briefly thanked the board.

Stubbs and Hordyski have served on numerous committees over the years.

During the organizational meetings, there was committee review and appointments to committees. As well, the board determined which trustees would represent schools in the division.

There is a seven-member board of education for 3,200 students and seven schools in the Prince Albert Roman Catholic Separate School Division.

Trustees currently serving on the board are Pat Hordyski, Darryl Sande, Suzanne Stubbs, Chrissy Halliday, Andrea Ring, Darlene Slater and Jason Kopchynski.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca