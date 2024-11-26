Stubbs and Hordyski return as chair and vice chair in Catholic Division

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division has returned its Chair and Vice Chair for another term.

The board of education held their organizational meeting ahead of their regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 25. Suzanne Stubbs was once again elected board chair and Pat Hordyski was returned as vice chair.

“It is a privilege to be Chair of the Prince Albert Catholic School Board,” Stubbs said. “I am proud to support the Board of Education in this role as we have a strong and dedicated group of trustees focused on student learning and achievement. Being Chair is an opportunity to strive to facilitate the development of the Board of Education’s vision through local voices.”

There were no trustee elections in the Catholic Division after only six candidates put their names forward by the end of the nomination period.

Returning to the board are trustees Pat Hordyski, Darryl Sande Suzanne Stubbs, Chrissy Halliday, Andrea Ring and Darlene Slater. Newly elected by acclamation is Jason Kopchynski.

Stubbs has been a board trustee since 2008. She began serving as Board Chair in 2019.

Hordyski is also a longstanding trustee, having been elected in 2012 and is entering his third year as Vice Chair.

“(I am) thrilled to be re-elected as vice-chair,” Hordyski said. “Welcome to our newest trustee, Jason Kopchynski and congratulations to all returning Board members. I look forward to supporting Catholic education in our school division.”

During the meeting, there was one call for nominations for each. After they accepted, there was a call for an end to nominations. Following their appointments both Stubbs and Hordyski briefly thanked the board.

Stubbs and Horsyski have served on numerous committees over the years.

During the organizational meetings, there was committee review and appointments to committees. As well, the board determined which trustees would represent schools in the division.

Before the organizational meeting began there was a board of education commissioning ceremony to welcome new and returning trustees. Director of education Lorel Trumier led the Commissioning Ceremony which includes prayers and a commitment to Catholic Education.

There is a seven-member board of education for 3,200 students and seven schools in the Prince Albert Roman Catholic Separate School Division.