Stronger from the inside out

Why is it the face lines of aging men can make them handsome while a wrinkled female face needs improvement? That double standard should be put to bed. Nevertheless, looking and feeling younger is not a cosmetic matter, for women or men. Studies show that “feeling younger”, or perceiving oneself as younger, correlates with better health outcomes.

A study of three large longitudinal U.S. samples found that people who felt older than their real age had a 24% higher risk of mortality compared with those who felt younger. Researchers following over 6,000 people in the U.K., found a rate of death of 14.3% for those who felt 3 or more years younger than their age, compared with 24.6% for those who felt older.

Feeling younger is a worthwhile goal! That’s why collagen supplements are big business, promising to make you look younger by helping keep skin firm and hydrated. But the real health story isn’t at the surface.

The body is comprised of tens of thousands of different proteins that conduct all kinds of functions. Collagen is the most abundant of them, accounting for nearly a third of all the protein we have. It’s the glue that holds us together, forming the scaffolding for our skin, joints, bones, tendons, blood vessels, and even the lining of our gut. It gives tissues their shape, flexibility, and ability to repair themselves when stressed or injured.

But starting in our 40s, our fibroblasts – the cells that produce collagen – slow down. The fibers they create lose structure and strength. Declining collagen means joints feel stiffer, muscles recover more slowly, and tissues take longer to heal. Blood vessels lose some of their elasticity. Even digestion can be affected, as the gut lining depends on collagen. Aging, in other words, begins from within.

Collagen supplements have surged in popularity, with sales climbing every year. Many forms require large doses – up to ten grams daily – usually consumed as powders. Capsules are more convenient, but few deliver enough active material to make a measurable difference.

An exception is the new generation of marine collagens. When buying it, look for the ingredient Cartidyss, a hydrolyzed Type II collagen derived from the cartilage of sustainably caught skate fish in northern France. The collagen is extracted using only water. No chemicals. And the cartilage itself is upcycled from fish already harvested for food. It’s a clean, environmentally responsible source.

What makes this marine collagen distinct is its composition. Cartidyss doesn’t just supply collagen. It naturally contains other compounds that are key building blocks for joint cartilage, skin elasticity, and hydration. And it’s been produced to facilitate absorption by the body, so only two capsules a day yield effective benefits.

In a 90-day study involving women aged 45 to 59, those who took 500 milligrams of Cartidyss daily showed a 38% increase in skin dermis density leading to a 26% reduction in crow’s feet wrinkles around the eyes and a 31% reduction in laugh line wrinkles. Those are the measures that are easy to see on the surface, and signal stronger connective tissue everywhere collagen is functioning in the body.

We’ll all get wrinkles and that’s not a bad thing. Every line tells a story. But there’s nothing wrong with fighting back if it helps you feel younger. If you’re looking to boost collagen naturally, make sure you are getting enough vitamin C and lysine, the essential building blocks of collagen formation. If you choose a collagen supplement, make it a high-quality one – clean, clinically tested, and built on real science. That’s the smart way to age strong from the inside out.

This column offers opinions on health and wellness, not personal medical advice. Visit www.docgiff.com to learn more. For comments, diana@docgiff.com. Follow on Instagram @diana_gifford_jones