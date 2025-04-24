Strong communication is the antidote to online outrage

Online conversations are louder and meaner. Here’s why calm, clear communication can cut through and rebuild credibility

Faith Wood

Troy Media

Each of us has an agenda—whether fleeting or purposeful—to influence others. We want people to see our side, to understand our frustration, and feel where we’re coming from.

Sometimes we succeed. We gain traction in our online communities, raising dissenting voices into a fevered pitch. Strangers jump in, tensions flare, and the conversation spirals out of control.

But when this happens, do we lose something? Our objectivity? Our critical thinking? Our ability to listen?

In a time when so many of our interactions—personal, political, professional—play out online, how we communicate matters more than ever.

These days, online conversations feel especially intense and fast-paced. Outrage has become a kind of currency. Opinions often pass as fact, and everyone seems to be an expert. Disagree, and you’re quickly branded as part of the problem.

This behaviour is often just bullying dressed up as certainty.

I’ve been helping organizations navigate online conflict for years. Back in 2012, I began teaching organizations and agencies how to manage cyberbullying. Even then, governments and companies were feeling pressured to maintain a social media presence. But they quickly discovered that digital engagement often meant opening the door to divisive, combative and sometimes cruel commentary.

The toll on staff was real: they were exhausted, stressed and unsure whether, or even how, to respond.

And those questions still persist. Do you delete antagonistic comments or let them fester? Should you respond to bad-faith posts or ignore them altogether?

In part, the confusion stems from the rapid evolution of our digital world. Platforms rise, features change, and expectations shift. But what hasn’t changed is how easy it is to blurt out whatever we’re thinking, faster than we can filter.

That doesn’t make the comment less toxic. And now, with AI-generated images, videos and even deepfake posts—realistic but fake media created using artificial intelligence—flooding timelines, the risks are even greater.

Cyberbullying is about power and control. And the social media platforms where much of our public conversation now happens often reward the loudest, not the wisest. (As an aside: someone recently scolded me online for using the word relationships instead of connections. Can we stop overreacting to everything?)

For millions, social media is a form of immersive entertainment. But many are also realizing it’s become a source of stress, relentless, addictive and draining.

It’s bolder than any TV drama—people’s dirty laundry, betrayals and feuds are right there on our feeds. We scroll endlessly, chasing engagement, hooked on the attention our posts might get.

We’re living through complex times. People are hurting. And anger? Anger is easy.

But before you jump into a thread, fire off a retort or pick apart someone’s word choice, consider this: What if we replaced judgment with curiosity?

Everyone has a bias—including you. When you ask clarifying questions, you stay open, informed and grounded. You build credibility instead of burning bridges.

We also need to recognize a key flaw in how we communicate: we tend to interpret things literally, even though we speak in generalities. Under pressure, most people tend to assume the worst, rather than the best.

So, if you’re posting a video clip, share the entire context, not just the snippet that supports your opinion. Stop forwarding altered images and provocative headlines without checking the source. With the rise of generative AI and algorithmic manipulation, misinformation has never been easier—or more dangerous—to spread.

And if you feel attacked? Breathe. Walk away. Take a break before you hit reply.

Defensiveness may feel justified, but it rarely looks good. Being thoughtful, informed and calm will elevate you above the noise and set you apart in a world addicted to outrage.

In an age of digital overexposure, choosing to communicate with integrity and respect is more than just smart. It’s essential.

Because strong communication isn’t just a skill. It’s a statement—and one the world could use a lot more of right now.