Street Fair takes over downtown

Downtown Prince Albert was a happening place as the annual Downtown Street Fair presented by the Prince Albert Downtown Business Improvement District took over Central Avenue and Downtown on Saturday. The day featured performances by bands and entertainment such as the Prince Albert Youth Jazz Band, the Mann Art Gallery tent offered a chance to have a portrait done by Lindsay Sorrell, the Prince Albert Science Centre had a booth and there were many other booths in downtown.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald

Downtown Prince Albert was a happening place as the annual Downtown Street Fair presented by the Prince Albert Downtown Business Improvement District took over Central Avenue and Downtown on Saturday. The day featured performances by bands and entertainment such as the Prince Albert Youth Jazz Band, the Mann Art Gallery tent offered a chance to have a portrait done by Lindsay Sorrell, the Prince Albert Science Centre had a booth and there were many other booths in downtown.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald

Downtown Prince Albert was a happening place as the annual Downtown Street Fair presented by the Prince Albert Downtown Business Improvement District took over Central Avenue and Downtown on Saturday. The day featured performances by bands and entertainment such as the Prince Albert Youth Jazz Band, the Mann Art Gallery tent offered a chance to have a portrait done by Lindsay Sorrell, the Prince Albert Science Centre had a booth and there were many other booths in downtown.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald

Downtown Prince Albert was a happening place as the annual Downtown Street Fair presented by the Prince Albert Downtown Business Improvement District took over Central Avenue and Downtown on Saturday. The day featured performances by bands and entertainment such as the Prince Albert Youth Jazz Band, the Mann Art Gallery tent offered a chance to have a portrait done by Lindsay Sorrell, the Prince Albert Science Centre had a booth and there were many other booths in downtown.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald

Downtown Prince Albert was a happening place as the annual Downtown Street Fair presented by the Prince Albert Downtown Business Improvement District took over Central Avenue and Downtown on Saturday. The day featured performances by bands and entertainment such as the Prince Albert Youth Jazz Band, the Mann Art Gallery tent offered a chance to have a portrait done by Lindsay Sorrell, the Prince Albert Science Centre had a booth and there were many other booths in downtown.