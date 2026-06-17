Street Fair returns with free family events downtown

The annual PADBID Street Fair will return to downtown Prince Albert on June 20 with free family activities, vendors, music and a new partnership with Northern Lights Casino.

PADBID chairperson Stacy Coburn said Street Fair has become one of the most anticipated events for the downtown, drawing about 30,000 people into the core.

“It just is a great way to bring the community together and celebrate spending the day with your family,” Coburn said.

This year, Northern Lights Casino is joining the event as part of its 30th anniversary celebration. The casino will host a bingo garden tent, along with family-friendly activities. Coburn said people planning to play bingo should bring cash because debit will not be available on site for that portion of the event.

“It’s something different and unique, and a little bit of fun,” Coburn said.

Coburn, who is also a downtown business owner, said Street Fair gives residents a chance to rediscover businesses and see what the core has to offer.

“I think it’s a fantastic opportunity for people to come down, not only to experience the Street Fair, but also to see everything that the downtown and the character of the downtown has to offer,” she said.

The event will include vendors, the car club show and shine, the Farmers Market, craft booths, the SPCA, a petting zoo, bouncy castles, buskers, clowns, food trucks and local musicians on two stages. Downtown businesses will also have food and products available for purchase.

Coburn said the event has grown under executive director Rhonda Trusty, who is organizing her sixth and final Street Fair before stepping away from the role at the end of August. Incoming executive director Miranda Parenteau is also involved during the transition, including setup, advertising and posters.

“Rhonda has very greatly elevated Street Fair and expanded some of the attractions,” Coburn said. “She has done a superb job in that role.”

Coburn said the city is offering free bus transportation to bring people downtown. An information and volunteer point will also be set up on the 1100 block of Central Avenue near Matheson’s Menswear.

“I just hope that the rain stays away, and everybody just comes out and enjoys being in the downtown,” Coburn said.

Coburn also thanked the sponsers who help make the event possible

“We’d like to extend a huge thank you to all of our sponsors,” She said. “Street Fair wouldn’t be possible without them.”

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca