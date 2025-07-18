Street Fair music producer promises great show on Saturday

Uko Akpanuko

Arranging for live music on short notice is no easy task, but Downtown Street Fair music producer Mike Zaparaniuk and crew have pulled it off.

After the Street Fair was cancelled in June due to poor weather, and then rescheduled for Saturday, July 19, Zaparaniuk found himself in a bind, looking to recruit a few new musical acts to fill gaps in the schedule.

It hasn’t been an easy task, but he’s happy with the result. There will be nine musical guests playing at the Memorial Square Music stage, and Zaparaniuk couldn’t be happier.

“With the cancelation we lost some bands, so we had to find some bands in a hurry,” he said. “Quite a few bands are already booked now for a different date, so we did the best we could. There will still be some really good entertainment there for sure, but there will be a few bands (not available).”

The list of performers includes The Hot Rods at 10 a.m., followed by Dillon Gazandlare at 11 a.m., Dave Arsenault at noon, Brae Kozun at 1 p.m., The Blues Bandoleros at 2 p.m., Sammi at 3 p.m., the Silvertones at 4 p.m., and Oscar’s Hollow at 5 p.m.

Zaparaniuk said he was particularly happy to get Gazandlare, a Wollaston Lake product who was born without part of his left arm, and has thrived on the Saskatchewan music scene.

“I got him, I think it was the first year I did this actually, and I haven’t got him back since, so that was nice to reach out and for him to be open,” Zaparaniuk said. “I haven’t seen him for quite a while, so looking forward to it.”

Zaparaniuk said there were a few acts scheduled for the original date who were happy to come back for Saturday. Overall, he’s confident the show will live up to the hype.

“The stage will be right on the City steps there, right on the platform … and I think that will look pretty neat,” he said.

“It will be really good entertainment even though we had to change a few things. There will be quite a few hometown people involved in this, so we’re looking for some nice weather, some good food, some good entertainment, and some good sounds.”

–with files from Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald

