Storm outages leave 50,000 SaskPower customers without power

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

NORTHEAST — Approximately 50,000 SaskPower customers across north-central and northeastern Saskatchewan lost power after severe weekend storms damaged the province’s electrical transmission system, with restoration efforts continuing in several rural communities Monday.

Joel Cherry, SaskPower spokesperson told SaskToday, the utility experienced “a major transmission outage as a result of storm damage in an area including Prince Albert, Melfort, Shellbrook, Spiritwood, Nipawin, Candle Lake, La Ronge and Hudson Bay.”

The outages began at approximately 10:50 p.m. Saturday, with most customers restored by 6 a.m. Sunday. However, customers in Nipawin, Hudson Bay and surrounding areas experienced a subsequent outage Sunday evening that continued into Monday afternoon for some residents.

While the outage was widespread, Cherry said it was not the largest in SaskPower’s history.

“In total approximately 50,000 customers were affected by storm-related outages in the north-central and northeastern parts of the province during the weekend. While significant, this was not the biggest outage on record.”

Restoration work continued Monday in several rural areas.

“The majority of customers in the northeast are back on, but outages continue in rural areas north of Melfort (estimated restore time of 8 p.m.) on July 13 and around Arborfield, Zenon Park, Aylsham and surrounding areas (estimated restore time 5 p.m.).”

Cherry noted that severe weather can also delay repair efforts.

“In addition to causing outages, extreme weather can pose challenges for restoration efforts if there is too much active lightning, high winds or other factors that would prevent work from being done safely.”

SaskPower is encouraging customers to continue monitoring restoration updates online. The latest outage information is available on SaskPower’s outage map and the utility’s X account. Customers whose power remains out after the outage map indicates service has been restored are asked to contact SaskPower, as downed power lines or trees on power lines can cause localized outages that may not become apparent until the wider electrical system has been re-energized.

The utility is also reminding the public to stay well clear of damaged electrical equipment.

“Anyone who comes across a downed line or other damaged power infrastructure should remain back a safe distance (at least 10 metres) and call the outage centre at 310-2220 or 911 in an emergency.”

SaskPower thanked customers for their patience as crews continue working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.