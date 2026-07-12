Storm causes damage and lengthy power outages in North Central Saskatchewan

Severe weather on Saturday night in Prince Albert caused a power outage that blanketed the city of Prince Albert.

The storm also caused damage and power outages in communities such as Melfort, Kinistino, Nipawin and other communities.

A power outage map posted by SaskPower showed that power was out in Prince Albert and to the north as far as Buffalo Narrows, the power outage also affected Melfort, Tisdale, Nipawin and Lloydminster.

The power went out in Prince Albert at around 11 p.m. in parts of the city and was restored at around 2:22 a.m., other parts of the City including portions of the downtown did not have power restored until later in the morning or early afternoon.

According to a SaskPower update on x formerly known as Twitter as of 6:34 a.m. power was restored to the majority of customers in the Central North part of the province.

An update at 11:51 a.m. stated that power was restored in areas in north of Prince Albert including downtown and River Street.

Areas restored included Prince Albert City, Shellbrook, Spiritwood, Candle Lake, La Ronge and all surrounding rural areas.

According to SaskPower as of 6:34 a.m. remaining customers without power in Tisdale, Nipawin, Carrot River and surrounding rural areas crews were currently investigating and looking to restore power to remaining areas.

In Prince Albert, a dark sky on Saturday night brought plow winds, heavy rain and hail. There was also localized flooding in Prince Albert.

In Kinistino, about 20 minutes west of Melfort. Emergency personnel worked through the night to try and restore power and according to a Facebook post by the Kinistino Fire Department it was restored around 2 p.m.. The Ag World dealership roof collapsed in Kinistino.

In Melfort the Melfort Golf and Country Club was closed and asked for assistance cleaning up the course so it could open for the day. The Melfort Fire Department reported in a Facebook post that it was a busy night with four calls including a partial roof collapse on Burns Avenue, a powerline down on Stovel West, alarms ringing on the north end of Main Street and a powerline down on a grid road.

“We are thankful to report that no injuries were reported in any of these calls,” the post stated.

“Thank you to SaskPower and all the other agencies, homeowners and volunteers who are out today (Sunday) cleaning up the aftermath of last night’s storm.”

There were also reports of a tornado touching down near Spiritwood on Saturday evening.