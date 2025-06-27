Still not getting job interviews? Here’s what you’re doing wrong

Most job seekers talk about what they want. Employers don’t care. Here’s how to flip the script to make sure you stand out

Nick Kossovan, Troy Media

Want to land a job faster? Stop thinking about what you want. Start thinking about what the employer needs, and show exactly how you can deliver it. That mindset shift is the most overlooked job search advantage, and it’s what separates memorable candidates from everyone else.

Whether you’re job hunting, trying to climb the corporate ladder or looking to build professional relationships, one principle remains constant: people are drawn to those who take a genuine interest in them. In interviews, showing authentic interest in the interviewer and the company immediately sets you apart. It’s a simple but powerful way to create a connection and build trust.

In today’s competitive Canadian job market, employers are flooded with applications. Standing out means showing them, right away, why hiring you helps them.

The fastest way to show interest? Focus your communication on how you can contribute to their success. That alone makes you stand out in a job market full of applicants focused only on what they want. Employers don’t hire based on neediness or entitlement. They hire based on value.

Lead with: What can I do for you? A hiring manager’s top concern is performance: Can you help the business make or save money? Most candidates are too “me-focused”—they talk about what they want or vaguely list duties. You’ll stand out by clearly demonstrating the value you’ve delivered in past roles and how you’ll do it again.

Can you answer this key question: “Tell me how you brought value to your most recent position”?

• “I led a software implementation project that finished on time and came in $35,000 under budget.”

• “By reactivating over 200 dormant accounts with a time-sensitive offer, I generated $850,000 in revenue.”

• “To beat my sales quota, I made 40 per cent of my calls outside traditional hours when decision-makers were more likely to pick up. That strategy helped me exceed quota 34 months in a row.”

These examples are memorable because they’re specific, quantifiable and focused on results.

Want to stand out? Be different, not just qualified. Stop trying to be “the best-qualified candidate.” Instead, be the one they remember. That means crafting a results-oriented résumé, writing a tailored cover letter that sells you as the solution to their problem (skipping the cover letter screams laziness), and sending a strong follow-up note after the interview. These basics, done well, put you ahead of most applicants.

As psychologist Dr. Robert Cialdini puts it, “To be persuasive, you need to be unique.” Don’t just list your experience—prove your impact. Show them you understand their business and that you’ve solved similar challenges before.

Trust is everything, and social proof builds it. Hiring managers are essentially asked to trust strangers. One way to build that trust is by using social proof—evidence that others have trusted and valued your work.

LinkedIn is the obvious tool, especially in Canada, where it’s increasingly being used by recruiters and hiring managers to vet candidates before interviews. Use it to:

• Share screenshots of achievements

• Highlight recommendations from former managers or clients

• Post success stories tied to real outcomes

• Mention recognizable brands you’ve worked with

Professor Catherine Sanderson of Amherst College says it plainly: “People are influenced by what others think.” Use that to your advantage. A strong online presence that backs up your claims builds instant credibility.

Scarcity creates urgency. If you’re worried this approach feels boastful, don’t be. Demonstrating your value doesn’t mean bragging—it means helping employers make informed decisions. Framing your accomplishments as contributions to team or business goals keeps the tone confident but collaborative.

When employers think they might lose you to someone else, they act faster. This isn’t arrogance—it’s smart positioning. Subtly communicate that you’re in demand, even if you’re just in early talks with other companies.

Try: “I’m currently exploring several strong opportunities.” That line signals value without sounding boastful or desperate.

Used carefully, FOMO (fear of missing out) can speed up the hiring decision in your favour.

Give value first, and they’ll remember you. Confucius taught that reciprocity—treating others as you’d like to be treated—is a guiding principle for life. In a job search, that means adding value before you’re asked. Share useful insights in your industry. Comment thoughtfully on hiring managers’ posts. Offer help without expectation.

Doing this boosts your visibility and shows you’re not just competent—you’re generous, engaged and worth paying attention to.

Be valuable. Be credible. Be remembered. That’s how you get hired.

Nick Kossovan, a well-seasoned veteran of the corporate landscape, offers advice on searching for a job.